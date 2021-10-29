Aryan’s night will pass in jail itself, Arthur Road did not reach jail on time, Juhi granted bail after Bombay HC bail order

High Court has imposed 14 conditions on Aryan Khan’s bail in the cruise drugs case. Aryan can now come out of jail only on Saturday morning. In this case, Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan himself was also making notes for the legal team.

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has got bail in the drugs case, but during this bail, Aryan will have to comply with 14 conditions. Under these conditions, neither he can talk to the media, nor can he go abroad.

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued a 5-page order with conditions of bail for Aryan Khan and two other accused arrested in the cruise ship drugs case. The High Court had on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan in this case. Along with this, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha also got bail.

The order of the High Court states that each accused will be granted bail on a personal bond of one lakh rupees. After this, actress Juhi Chawla filled a surety bond for Aryan Khan. After this, while talking to the media, Juhi said- I am just happy that it is all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it is a big relief for everyone. Now Khan’s lawyers are trying to take legal action to get Aryan out of jail on Friday itself. However, the Arthur Road Jail Officer made it clear in the evening that Aryan Khan will not be released from jail today. He will be released on Saturday morning.

Here are the conditions-

Aryan has to submit his passport to the NDPS court. Aryans cannot leave the country without the order of the NDPS court. He will have to attend the NCB office every Friday. Aryan Khan will not make any statement in the media regarding any action related to the matter. He cannot even leave Mumbai without the permission of the police. Will attend court hearings on all dates related to the case. Whenever he is called, he will go to the NCB office. He will not talk to other accused in this case. Will not post anything related to the case on social media. There should be no attempt to influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence. A bond of one lakh will have to be filled for bail. When the trial starts in this case, we will not try to delay the trial in any way. The accused shall not do any act which may affect the proceedings and investigation of the court. If any of these conditions is violated, NCB can directly apply for cancellation of bail.

Shahrukh for son Notes given to the legal team – Mukul Rohatgi claims

After getting bail, former Attorney General and advocate Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of Aryan in this case claimed that Shahrukh Khan had made notes to the legal team for the son. He said- Shah Rukh Khan, one of India’s biggest film stars, spent most of those days with the legal team, overseeing everything and giving his suggestions on developments.

Talking to NDTV, Rohatgi said that unfortunately, they were defeated in the trial court. So when this matter came to the High Court. A month had passed since this matter. Aryan’s parents were very worried. Shah Rukh Khan had given up all his professional work, and he was available to us all the time. He was actually making notes to help this legal team.