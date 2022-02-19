As Austin homicides rise 19 cops are hit with felony charges, police officers furious: ‘new war on cops’



First in Fox: Nineteen officers from the Austin Police Department have been charged with criminal assault by the city’s Democratic District Attorney, which has already escalated tensions between law enforcement and city leadership.

Austin set a new homicide record in January 2022-11 – in 2021 the city broke a record of 89 homicides. Violent crime in the Texas capital has been on the rise since the early stages of the Covid epidemic, and as it accelerated, the Democrat-controlled City Council unanimously voted in August 2020 to cut Austin Police Department funding by about $ 150 million, or about one-third of its budget.

The cuts triggered a wave of retirement and exit from APD by 2021.

While Mayor Steve Adler and City Council APD are ruining the budget, the violent riots have already come and gone. Police have deleted the roads that the protesters ill be illegally destroyed and threw bottle and lumps on them and have encountered more than one effort of a large group of people trying to attack the police headquarters.

Other cities, such as Seattle and Minneapolis, had abandoned police prisons by the leadership and were occupied by rioters and then destroyed. Austin police prevented a segregated section of the Seattle-like CHOP / CHAZ from forming silently in the Texas capital.

Activist Jose Garza ran on a platform for the trial of police officers on behalf of the Travis County District Attorney on the Democratic ticket in 2020 and is following suit. To date, he has indicted at least 25 officers in 14 months, many of whom have already been investigated and cleared by the APD and its predecessors. At the same time, a local news investigation found that Garza was rapidly reducing and dismissing allegations against alleged perpetrators – hundreds of cases in just a few months, according to the KVUE report.

Garza has established a policy that tends to favor defendants versus trial, critics say.

When Gadget Clock asked Garza last week for a complete list of accused officers, his office was quick to provide a detailed report. When Fox followed suit and asked if Garza was also prosecuting those who had caused violence or property damage during the more than two-month-long riots, Garza’s office claimed it was unable to do so.

Travis County DA Public Information Officer Ismail Martinez told Gadget Clock at the time, “No, I can’t, and as far as I know, we don’t track any of our cases that way.” “To get that information you need to create an open record request.”

On Thursday, Garza held an unusual press event during which he predicted allegations against an Austin police officer in a statement that confused many, as he did not name the officers or mention the allegations against them, even though the charges against them were already protected.

During the unrest on May 30 and 31, more than a dozen officers were injured by protesters, including several officers who were hit by bottles, stones, colored jars and frozen water bottles that were thrown at them by the mob. Some protesters were also injured in the benbag round, which was used by officers in accordance with the department’s policy to restore order.

Late Thursday night, Gadget Clock received a list of APD officers accusing Garza and all the charges they have faced. The actions they took in response to the riots were investigated by all but one of them, and despite being acquitted of any wrongdoing, all 19 faced first-degree criminal charges. One of them, Justin Berry, in the middle of the primary race for the Texas House of Representatives as a Republican, questioned Gerger’s timing.

Preliminary voting for the 2022 primary begins Monday, February 14, and preliminary voting is March 1. At a news conference Thursday, Austin Police Association President Ken Cassade was the first to raise the issue of whether Garza conducted his preview on Thursday, and allegations that he would impose tariffs on an unspecified date related to politics.

“It’s an outrage, and it makes me sick that DA Garza is using officials who are involved in the political game of chess as pawns,” Cassade told a news conference.

Gadget Clock has reviewed the full list of 19 accused officers and all officers have faced multiple first-degree criminal charges for serious assault by a government employee. One of the accused officers, Officer Justin Berry, is currently a Republican candidate for the Texas State House of Representatives.

Officers’ legal representatives, as well as police union officials, have claimed that the less-lethal binbag rounds used to quell the riots were found by the department to be defective.

Attorney Doug O’Connell told Gadget Clock, “The department has issued an old and worn out binbag round for these officers.” “So instead of coming out as a soft bin bag they came out as a hard projectile … So you had rioters who were seriously injured by this binbag and it shouldn’t have happened but it’s not the fault of the officers, it’s the fault of the management.”

“This is probably a very religious personal injury case,” O’Connell added. “But it does not make the officers’ actions illegal or a criminal offense.”

Austin City Council on Thursday approved two settlement agreements with injured protesters. According to KXAN .

A recent independent survey found that the APD is about 220 officers less than the size of the force needed for public safety in a fast-growing city of about 1 million inhabitants.

Dennis Faris, president of the Austin Police Retired Officers Association, told Fox on Thursday that Garza was waging a “war” against police.

“Today in Austin, Texas, we see another front in this country fighting the police,” Faris told Fox. “These allegations are strictly political in nature and this is what he did when he ran for the district attorney’s office. When he issued these allegations today, he knew that he would never be convicted by any officer in these cases.”

A source with knowledge of the case agreed, simply telling Gadget Clock “this is a new war against the police”, adding that where they once faced armed ambush on the streets, they are now facing serious charges like the one that Garza is bringing against them.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Gadget Clock on Friday that he was monitoring the case.

“Texas Soros-funded leftist DA Jose Garza is attacking Austin police to protect us against the 2020 BLM riots,” Paxton said. “We must protect those who protect us – instead of those who commit crimes.” Paxton added: “I stand by the police that Garza wants to destroy. These officers deserve to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

About 50 APD officers who quit their jobs this week in protest of the allegations returned to work on Friday, with 19 accused and possibly facing lengthy court proceedings. A source told Fox that APD officials across the department are now unsure how they can do their job.