As Bang on a Can Returns, a New Generation Rises

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Venturing out to live performances again and finding an unhealthy classical music institution can be like putting on old jeans and discovering, with relief, an easy fit.

This is how I felt attending the Bang on a Can’s LOUD Weekend festival, which was held throughout the Mass MoCA complex here on Friday and Saturday, a return to form for the new music collective after 15 months. streaming concert hosting.

With over 20 hours of performance, you could see one familiar look after another – all hallmarks of the legendary and free Bang on Can Marathons in New York City. But here, in a two-day paid environment, there was more time for each musician’s set to adopt an individual character. And while a few performers coped with the nervousness of the first day, most appearances went with a crisp, provocative polish – as if they hadn’t spent time away from the audience.