As Battle Against Virus Wanes, Mayors Confront a New Challenge: Crime

CHICAGO — Mayors of American cities have yearned for the second they might usher in a return to normalcy, casting away coronavirus restrictions on bars, eating places, events and public gatherings.

But now, even with reopenings underway throughout the US because the pandemic recedes, metropolis leaders should deal with one other disaster: a crime wave with no indicators of ending.

They’re cheerleading the return of workplace staff to downtowns and inspiring vacationers to go to, desirous to rejuvenate the financial system and construct public confidence. However they’re additionally frantically making an attempt to quell a surge of homicides, assaults and carjackings that started in the course of the pandemic and has forged a chill over the restoration.

In Austin, Texas, for instance, 14 folks have been injured early Saturday morning in a mass capturing as revelers jammed a widespread downtown nightlife district.