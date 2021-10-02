As Bikers On The Streets, ‘It’s Like Paris Is In Anarchy’
Paris — On a recent afternoon, the rue de Rivoli looked like this: Cyclists were flying at red lights in two directions. Delivery bike riders fixing on their cell phones. Street electric scooters. Jaywalkers and nervous pedestrians are scrambling as if in a video game.
Sarah Famry, a 20-year-old resident of the Marais neighborhood, faced the clamor. She looked left, then right, then left and right before moving into the crosswalk, only to break into a bouncing sprint as two cyclists came within inches of her grazing.
“It’s chaos!” Famari said, shaking a fist at the swarm of bikes that have displaced cars on Rue de Rivoli since it was built as a multilane highway for cyclists last year. “Politicians want Paris to be a cycling city, but no one is following the rules,” he said. “Just crossing the street is getting risky!”
The devastation on the rue de Rivoli – a major traffic artery extending from the Bastille across the Louvre to the Place de la Concorde – is playing out in streets across Paris as officials pursue the ambitious goal of making the city the European cycling capital by 2024.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who is campaigning for the French presidency, is burning her credentials as an ecologically-minded socialist candidate. It has earned fans and foes alike with a bold program to transform large Paris into the world’s leading environmentally sustainable metropolis, transforming vast areas of the city into parks, pedestrians, and a Copenhagen-style cycling revolution. retrieved from cars.
He has made highways car-free along the Seine and last year, during the coronavirus lockdown, oversaw the construction of more than 100 miles of new bike paths. She plans to limit cars in the heart of the city to half of the Right Bank and through Boulevard St. Germain in 2022.
Parisians have heeded the call: a million people are now pedaling daily in a metropolis of 10 million. And Paris now ranks among the top 10 cycling cities in the world.
But with success have come great growing pains.
“It’s like Paris is in chaos,” said Jean-Conrad Lemaitre, a former banker who recently went out for a walk along Rue de Rivoli. “We need to reduce pollution and improve the environment,” he said. “But everyone is doing what they want. There is no police, no fines, no training and no respect. “
At City Hall, the people in charge of change acknowledged the need for resolution to burning tensions, and of accidents and even deaths on the streets for free for all. Anger over reckless electric scooter use boiled over after a 31-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run near the Seine this summer.
“We are in the midst of a new era where bikes and pedestrians are at the center of policy to fight climate change,” said David Balliard, Deputy Mayor of Paris for Transport and the point person overseeing the metamorphosis. “But it is only recently that people have started using bikes collectively, and it will take time to adapt.”
Mr Belliard hopes Parisians can be forced to comply with the laws, handing out 135 euro fines ($158) to unruly cyclists and teaching school children about bike safety. Electric scooters are limited to speeds of 10 kilometers per hour (just over 6 mph) in crowded areas, and could be banned by the end of 2022 if dangerous use doesn’t stop.
The city is also planning to negotiate with delivery companies such as Uber Eats, whose couriers are paid per delivery and are some of the biggest offenders for breaking traffic rules. “Their economic model is part of the problem,” said Mr Balliard.
However, perhaps the biggest challenge is that Paris does not yet have a cycling culture.
The enduring French spirit of “freedom” is on display at all times in the streets, where Parisians young and old jaywalk at almost every occasion. Looks like they carried that freewheeling spirit to their bikes.
“In Denmark, which has a culture of cycling for decades, the mentality is, ‘If the light is red don’t go,'” said Christine Melchoir, a Dane who has lived in Paris for 30 years and commutes daily by bike. “But for a Parisian, the mindset is, ‘Do it!'”
Urban planners say better cycling infrastructure could help reduce bad behavior.
Copenhagen – the model that Paris aspires to – has efficient layouts for cycle paths that allow bikes, pedestrians and cars to coexist within a hierarchy of space. Citizens are taught to follow the rules of the road from a young age.
In Paris, parts of a 1,000-kilometre citywide cycling network (about 620 miles) can engage bikers in dangerous interactions with cars, pedestrians and other cyclists. In the Bastille, once a vast traffic circle partially appropriated by cars, a tangle of bike lanes weaves through the traffic. Cyclists who respect the signal can take up to four minutes to cross.
“Paris has the right views and is absolutely the main city to see on the planet, because no one has them for their typical urban transformation vision,” said Mikael Colville-Andersen, a Copenhagen-based urban designer who advises cities. Lets integrate the bicycle into urban transport.
“But the infrastructure is like spaghetti,” he continued. “It’s chaotic, it doesn’t connect and there’s no cohesive network. If you get that right, it’ll clear up a lot of confusion.”
Deputy Mayor Mr Belliard said Paris would soon present a blueprint for improving infrastructure. But for now the commotion continues. On a recent afternoon, eight cyclists collectively ran a red light on Boulevard de Sebastopol, a major north-south artery. The careful pedestrians swung until no one dared to try to cross, causing a nearby pile-up.
Back on Rue de Rivoli, cyclists leaned over to avoid pedestrians playing a game of chicken with oncoming bikes. “pay attention!” A cyclist in a red safety vest and goggles shouted at three women crossing against a red light as he nearly crashed into the rain.
Cyclists say Paris hasn’t done enough to make bike commuting safer. There has been a 35 percent increase in bike accidents from the last year 2019. Cycling organization Paris en Celle has held protests calling for road safety after several cyclists were killed in collisions with motorists, most recently including a 2-year-old. Father who was killed near the Louvre when a truck turned into them.
A small but growing number of cyclists say they are now too nervous to ride.
“I fear being crushed,” said 44-year-old Paul Michel Casabel, superintendent of the Maison de Denmark, a Danish cultural institution.
On a recent Sunday, Ingrid Juratovich had to talk to her daughter Saskia safely in the bike lane near St. Paul’s metro station, while she kept her two other young daughters at a safe distance from the road.
“Be careful, there are bikes coming from left and right,” said Ms Juratovich, who has lived in Paris for 14 years. She is reluctant to let her children go to school for fear of reckless riders. “Another one is coming. Okay, now you can go!”
“From an environmental point of view, we don’t want to see the city going back to the cars,” said Ms Juratovich. “But it’s not safe. It’s like bikers and pedestrians don’t know how to coexist.”
Saskia, 12, screamed. “It’s not bikes, it’s bikers,” she said. “They think the rules apply to everyone except them.”
