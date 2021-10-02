As Bikers On The Streets, ‘It’s Like Paris Is In Anarchy’

At City Hall, the people in charge of change acknowledged the need for resolution to burning tensions, and of accidents and even deaths on the streets for free for all. Anger over reckless electric scooter use boiled over after a 31-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run near the Seine this summer.

“We are in the midst of a new era where bikes and pedestrians are at the center of policy to fight climate change,” said David Balliard, Deputy Mayor of Paris for Transport and the point person overseeing the metamorphosis. “But it is only recently that people have started using bikes collectively, and it will take time to adapt.”

Mr Belliard hopes Parisians can be forced to comply with the laws, handing out 135 euro fines ($158) to unruly cyclists and teaching school children about bike safety. Electric scooters are limited to speeds of 10 kilometers per hour (just over 6 mph) in crowded areas, and could be banned by the end of 2022 if dangerous use doesn’t stop.

The city is also planning to negotiate with delivery companies such as Uber Eats, whose couriers are paid per delivery and are some of the biggest offenders for breaking traffic rules. “Their economic model is part of the problem,” said Mr Balliard.

However, perhaps the biggest challenge is that Paris does not yet have a cycling culture.