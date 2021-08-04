As Biles Rests After Tokyo, Gymnastics Glimpses What Could Be
TOKYO – Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles bid farewell to the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. She’s wrapped up her shiny red, white and blue hair leotards and ribbons, and the white handles she wears on her hands to swing on the uneven bars. She also hid her Olympic silver and bronze medals, bittersweet reminders of some of the most stressful and confusing weeks of her life.
At home in Texas, her parents, Nellie and Ron Biles, can’t wait to see her. Due to coronavirus restrictions that banned fans from the Games, this was the first time they had not been in the stands to watch her compete. Her welcoming committee will also include her boyfriend, Houston Texans goalie Jonathan Owens, and siblings, who will be ready to let out some needed hugs.
It’s clear Biles will be taking a break from elite gymnastics, at least for now, and the Tokyo Games provided a glimpse of what the sport would be like without her, the most dominant gymnast in history. His absence offered a chance for success for gymnasts and teams who might not otherwise have had it.
In Tokyo, the Russians won team gold for the first time since the Unified team, a group from the former Soviet republics, won it in 1992. The US team, with Biles completing only one jump relatively straightforward, finished second.
In the all-around, Sunisa Lee, an American, won, which surprised her as Biles came close to winning gold given her talent and difficult routines. And Rebeca Andrade won Brazil’s first two Olympic medals in women’s gymnastics, including a gold in vault.
Several other gymnasts became the first from their country to reach the Olympic podium in an individual women’s event: Belgian Nina Derwael won her gold medal on uneven bars; South Korean Yeo Seo-jeong won a bronze medal in vault; Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari won the silver medal in the floor exercise, while Mai Murakami of Japan was tied for bronze.
“It won’t be the same when Simone leaves because she’s Simone freakin ‘Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time,” Lee said on Sunday. “I think in the next era of gymnastics we will all have more confidence.”
Russia came to the Tokyo Games feeling confident from the start. In qualifying, her gymnasts finished ahead of the United States women for the first time since 2010, and Tom Forster, who is in charge of the women’s national team for USA Gymnastics, said that could be a red flag. for his team.
The US team beat the Russians at the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro by more than 8 points. In Tokyo, the Russians beat the Americans by more than 3 points.
“I want to congratulate Russia for the incredible competition they have had today, for the transformation they have had since 2019,” Forster said after the qualifying session.
On Wednesday, on Instagram, Biles posted a photo of a giant set of Olympic rings in Tokyo with a caption that read: “Not at all as I imagined or dreamed that my second Olympics would be held, but blessed to represent the United States.” She added that she would cherish “this unique Olympic experience” and thanked everyone for their love and support.
“Leaving Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn’t too bad! she wrote.
The Biles Olympics could have been the glorious end to a life of grueling training, but it didn’t go as planned. She was favorite to win at least four gold medals, but skipped almost everything except the first and last gymnastics event because a mental block was desynchronizing her mind and body, preventing her from remembering how to twist. in the air. When she announced that she would be retiring from competition to spare her mental and physical well-being, many people adopted her as a courageous mental health advocate, while others called her a coward. .
With so much to deal with after the Lightning Games, Biles said on Tuesday after winning her bronze medal on balance beam, she can’t say when, or if, she would return to sport, or train for the Paris Games. in 2024.
“Paris is definitely not in my state of mind because I think there is so much that I have to work on for myself first,” she said.
Whether or not she returns, Biles has raised the level of competition in the sport. Due to the complexity of his routines, other gymnasts also push their limits so that they can achieve higher scores as well. In the qualifying round, China’s Guan Chenchen, for example, performed a beam routine that was the most difficult in the world. On Tuesday, she won gold and, at 16, could return for the next Olympics, which are only three years away.
Some countries, like Britain, believed their plan to move up the international rankings would peak in 2024 – not Tokyo. The Brits finished sixth in the team final at the 2019 world championships, then climbed the standings to take the bronze medal last week. It was the country’s first Olympic medal in the team event in women’s gymnastics in 93 years.
“Our main objective was to make Paris 2024, not to mention to come away with a medal,” said Jennifer Gadirova. “My dream was to compete in and experience the Olympics and even being here is an achievement in itself. It’s amazing and there are no words to describe it.
Jennifer and her twin sister, Jessica, are only 16, which is the minimum age for Olympic gymnasts, and have a huge advantage. They will only be 19 years old at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Biles will be 27 years old.
Arriving at the Tokyo Games, Biles hinted that she would compete in Paris, but only in vault, to honor her French coaches, Cécile and Laurent Landi. Cécile Landi said on Tuesday that she expects Biles to take a step back from sports and stress, and for Biles to do things “one step at a time”.
The first on Biles’ agenda will be the mourning of his aunt – his father’s sister – who died several days ago. Next will be gearing up to take part in their Gold Over America, or GOAT, tour, which only features female gymnasts and, according to Biles, celebrates the power of girls.
“I think she needs a good break,” Landi said. “I’m happy for her that she can go see her family, her boyfriend, her dogs, and she’s just going to come home and enjoy.”
