TOKYO – Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles bid farewell to the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. She’s wrapped up her shiny red, white and blue hair leotards and ribbons, and the white handles she wears on her hands to swing on the uneven bars. She also hid her Olympic silver and bronze medals, bittersweet reminders of some of the most stressful and confusing weeks of her life.

At home in Texas, her parents, Nellie and Ron Biles, can’t wait to see her. Due to coronavirus restrictions that banned fans from the Games, this was the first time they had not been in the stands to watch her compete. Her welcoming committee will also include her boyfriend, Houston Texans goalie Jonathan Owens, and siblings, who will be ready to let out some needed hugs.

It’s clear Biles will be taking a break from elite gymnastics, at least for now, and the Tokyo Games provided a glimpse of what the sport would be like without her, the most dominant gymnast in history. His absence offered a chance for success for gymnasts and teams who might not otherwise have had it.