As Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Trends, Netizens Demand Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam To Be Offered Sita Role

by
Mumbai: Since June 12, Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan has been trending on Twitter. This after the actor allegedly requested for Rs 12 crore for the upcoming mythological interval saga Sita. This made netizens indignant, who then took to Twitter expressing disappointment with the actor and demanded to boycott her. Individuals allege that Kareena is hurting their spiritual sentiments and that the demand of a whopping Rs 12 crore for a job is ‘in opposition to the humanity.’ Additionally Learn – Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Developments After She Allegedly Asks For Whopping Rs 12 Crore to do Sita’s Role

Whereas social media is flooded with individuals trolling and expressing anger in opposition to Kareena, a number of persons are additionally now suggesting that who do they suppose is ideal for the position of Sita. Have a look: Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam Wore Her Mom’s Saree For Her Marriage ceremony With Aditya Dhar, Did Her Personal Make-up

Kangana Ranaut

A number of individuals took to Twitter mentioning that the position must be relatively provided to Kangana Ranaut. Individuals termed Kangana because the ‘finest suggestion for Sita’s character.’ Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam’s Sister Surilie Gautam Wears Similar Sabyasachi Lehenga as Alia Bhatt However in Totally different Color, Examine Value

Yami Gautam

A number of the social media customers additionally demanded newly married Yami Gautam to be provided Sita’s position.

Keerthy Suresh

Tamil and Telugu actor Keerthy Suresh was one other suggestion by netizens for the position.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka emerged as one other selection of individuals for the position.

Dipika Chikhlia

Nonetheless, some individuals argued that Dipika Chikhlia, who was seen in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, will at all times an ideal selection for the position and that they don’t need to see someone else as Sita.

What do you suppose? Who’s your best option for Sita’s position?

