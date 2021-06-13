As Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Trends, Netizens Demand Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam To Be Offered Sita Role

As Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Developments, Netizens Demand Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam To Be Offered Sita Role





Mumbai: Since June 12, Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan has been trending on Twitter. This after the actor allegedly requested for Rs 12 crore for the upcoming mythological interval saga Sita. This made netizens indignant, who then took to Twitter expressing disappointment with the actor and demanded to boycott her. Individuals allege that Kareena is hurting their spiritual sentiments and that the demand of a whopping Rs 12 crore for a job is ‘in opposition to the humanity.’ Additionally Learn – Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Developments After She Allegedly Asks For Whopping Rs 12 Crore to do Sita’s Role

Whereas social media is flooded with individuals trolling and expressing anger in opposition to Kareena, a number of persons are additionally now suggesting that who do they suppose is ideal for the position of Sita. Have a look: Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam Wore Her Mom’s Saree For Her Marriage ceremony With Aditya Dhar, Did Her Personal Make-up

Kangana Ranaut

A number of individuals took to Twitter mentioning that the position must be relatively provided to Kangana Ranaut. Individuals termed Kangana because the ‘finest suggestion for Sita’s character.’ Additionally Learn – Yami Gautam’s Sister Surilie Gautam Wears Similar Sabyasachi Lehenga as Alia Bhatt However in Totally different Color, Examine Value

Kangana Ranaut is the perfect suggestion for Sita’s character.#Boycottkareenakapoorkhan pic.twitter.com/SoHdHxv59O — ABHINAVPANDEY (@ABHINAVPANDE19) June 13, 2021

Yami Gautam

A number of the social media customers additionally demanded newly married Yami Gautam to be provided Sita’s position.

#200_दिन_किसान_आंदोलन#Boycottkareenakapoorkhan

I help kangna however reality is she don’t know performing

That’s why @yamigautam

is finest for this position easy and lovely excellent for sita ma pic.twitter.com/xlc5AUSGN8 — सफा पार्टी (@Mayankgupta1714) June 13, 2021

Role of Sita ji for film Ramayan mst b provided to such one that believes in it’s Hindusim tradition,respects & adore it relatively than somebody who disrespects the tradition & disbeliever of the identical.Yami Gautam most closely fits for the position.#Boycottkareenakapoorkhan #Ramayan #KareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/VnBlmLUGi6 — Kushagra 🇮🇳 (@Kush_2308) June 12, 2021

Keerthy Suresh

Tamil and Telugu actor Keerthy Suresh was one other suggestion by netizens for the position.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka emerged as one other selection of individuals for the position.

Anushka Shetty is my selection of taking part in Sita. Not simply she is a good actress however a beautiful particular person….#Sita #Boycottkareenakapoorkhan #BoycottKareenaKhan #AnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/ZVN8ODz55O — Dentist (@Dentist56383764) June 13, 2021

Dipika Chikhlia

Nonetheless, some individuals argued that Dipika Chikhlia, who was seen in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, will at all times an ideal selection for the position and that they don’t need to see someone else as Sita.

#Boycottkareenakapoorkhan

Not an ideal selection for sita maa position.

We all know this sita maa. pic.twitter.com/aSgEjTfMkm — Devansh Sharma (@Devansh685) June 12, 2021

What do you suppose? Who’s your best option for Sita’s position?