As BTS enters the global brand space with McDonald’s, will the K-Pop kings foray into the Indian market?





BTS boys are all the time in information and have managed to seize everybody's consideration with their magical music and elegance. Inside no time, these boys have earned recognition throughout the globe and we can not assist however fall in love with them.

The South Korean pop band BTS has lately collaborated with McDonald's and since then ARMY goes gaga over this global collaboration that has a limited-edition meal. The information of collaboration set the web on fireplace and so they drove record-breaking engagement on social media channels. The business was trending on Twitter and different social media handles. The restricted meal is being served in over 50 markets together with India.

"At this time is the day and age of seamless interplay and purchases throughout classes are impacted by the younger in a really huge means. With children being one in every of the greatest influencers in the society in the present day, manufacturers try to enchantment to those influencers by means of such collaborations," mentioned Harish Bijoor, brand technique knowledgeable and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc was quoted by a media portal.

Proper from Samsung, Adidas to Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Louis Vuitton is in the beeline for collaboration. “Younger customers are developing in a giant means and shopping for merchandise throughout classes which makes collaborating with the band profitable for any brand. In India, nevertheless, the affiliation may fit out solely in the greater and metropolitan cities as manufacturers will be capable to resonate solely with the 20-30% of the inhabitants in the nation,” Bijoor added.

