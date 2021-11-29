As China Speeds Up Nuclear Arms Race, the U.S. Wants to Talk



This Mr. Sullivan’s first concern appeared to be to establish a line of communication between the two armies, the kind that the United States and Russia have had for decades. (He refrained from using the word “nuclear” in his speech, which refers to how space, cyberweaps and other high technology should be part of the conversation, says Mr. Biden’s senior aide.)

On Capitol Hill, the conversation so far has been primarily about matching Chinese investment rather than reconsidering the nature of the arms race.

“I’m very worried,” Rose Gottemoeller, an arms control officer in several administrations who now teaches at Stanford University, said in an interview. “The thing that worries me is the automation of actions – regardless of whether there is a clever way to defend more nuclear weapons and more missiles.”

Mr Xi and Mr Biden, US officials, said they had agreed to further talks – but had no commitment on how deep they would go. Asked if arms control would be a topic of discussion, the National Security Council said in a statement: “No. What we’re looking for – and what Jake Sullivan talked about – is conversations with powerful communicators about “railings to reduce risk or the possibility of miscalculations.”

The history of those conversations is not encouraging. Over the years, in many administrations, the United States has tried to talk to Chinese officials about how to secure nuclear weapons in North Korea if the nation collapses. It was an attempt to prevent a confrontation between Chinese, South Korean and American forces trying to find and secure loose weapons. The Chinese have always been patient, perhaps for fear of being caught talking about the possibility of the North collapsing.

It is possible, according to several arms control experts, that the US missile defense in the Pacific – the land-based systems in California, Alaska, Guam and South Korea, and the patrol ships near Japan and Korea – inspired Chinese construction. Peninsula. The United States has said in a statement that “these mechanisms are designed to deter North Korea.” But the Chinese government has long expressed concern that North Korea’s nuclear program provides a convenient excuse for the United States to build a system aimed at keeping China’s nuclear weapons.

China and the United States have never discussed missile defense in detail in the Pacific. But hypersonic testing could solve the problem, independent experts say, because it is clear that Beijing’s ambitions are expanding.