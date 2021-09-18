As climate change fears mount, a real fight over fake turf

East Orange, NJ — Residents near the park in a small New Jersey neighborhood woke up earlier this month to the roar of heavy machinery: a meadow they’ve been begging officials to fix for years It was finally getting a facelift.

Then he came to know about the details.

In East Orange, a densely populated city in northern New Jersey, the grounds of Columbian Park and more than a dozen trees were being bulldozed to make way for artificial turf football and baseball fields and a rubberized running track. The plans also call for playgrounds and stationary exercise equipment, as well as 40 new plants.

Many nearby residents whose yards are directly adjacent to the park were furious, joining their counterparts in a growing number of cities across the state and country that are trying to block the use of a product such as It was once hailed as an all-weather replacement. For hard-to-maintain grasslands.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, similar battles are underway at turf fields in Maplewood, Westfield and Princeton.