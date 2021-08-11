As Congress Recesses, Democratic Successes Do Not Include Voting Rights

The For the People Act, which passed the House this spring, would end partisan gerrymandering on both sides by forcing states to use independent commissions to draw district boundaries. The bill would also require states to implement automatic voter registration, 15 days of early voting and postal voting without excuse. This would oblige political groups to disclose the identity of their major donors.

But Richard L. Hasen, an electoral law expert at the University of California at Irvine, said Democrats may soon lose their opportunity to change the course of the redistribution process and the 2022 election. Over time, it may, too. become difficult to stop the effects of new election laws in more than a dozen Republican states that experts say will make it more difficult for young people and people of color to vote.

“If anything happens after states go through these processes and the elections are underway, it would be much less likely that a congressional requirement would go into effect before the 2024 election,” Hasen said of about of the redistribution process.

Still, Democratic leaders insist they are making headway and can pass election legislation even as they try to sew two sweeping infrastructure and social programs bills in the fall.

Mr Manchin, the only Democratic senator not to support the original For the People Act, appears to be on the verge of approving a somewhat narrower alternative that he has spent weeks negotiating with his fellow Democrats. The new bill will likely maintain many of the pillars of the original legislation, but for the first time include a national voter identification requirement, new ethics requirements and a public campaign finance program for senators. .

Mr Manchin said this week he is still trying to win Republican votes for the plan, an unlikely outcome. But his colleagues have another motivation: They believe Mr Manchin will be more determined to fight for – and potentially change the Senate’s rules for – a bill he helped draft and watch Republicans tank.