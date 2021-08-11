As Congress Recesses, Democratic Successes Do Not Include Voting Rights
WASHINGTON – As deadlines loom ahead of next year’s midterm elections, the Senate adjourned Wednesday for a month-long hiatus with only the smallest of paths remaining to pass federal legislation on the Right to vote Democrats hope they can stop a wave of Republican state laws cracking down on access to ballots.
Before dawn on Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked last-minute attempts to debate a trio of election bills, but Democratic leaders vowed more votes would be the “first question of legislative business “on their return in mid-September. The first will likely be a scaled-down version of Senate Bill 1, the far-reaching For the People Act, or S. 1, which Democrats say will unite the 50 senators who caucus with them.
“Make no mistake about what is going on here,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and majority leader, just after 4 a.m. no matter what common sense – to protect voting rights and strengthen our democracy.
But such outrage has failed to clarify how the party plans to bypass a Republican opposition wall in the Senate that has blocked progress since June. It also hasn’t calmed some of the outspoken and well-funded activists demanding that President Biden and his majorities in Congress do all they can – including removing the scheduled Senate recess and his legislative obstruction rule – to make it happen. work.
Pressed by reporters later Wednesday to explain how exactly Democrats would reverse their fortunes, Mr Schumer said he was making headway by “showing very clearly to each of our 50 senators that Republicans will not join us.”
“As I said before, everything is on the table,” Mr. Schumer said.
Defenders of the franchise legislation believe that strengthening Republican opposition will help justify centrist Democratic senators like West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema to back down and support either the amendment of the entire rule of systematic obstruction, namely the creation of an exemption for elections. related changes to be adopted by simple majority, rather than 60 votes.
“Biden and the Senate Democrats need to tell us what their plan is to pass S. 1,” said Nita Chaudhary, head of programming for liberal rights group MoveOn, “before it’s too late. “
The Census Bureau was scheduled to share detailed demographics with states on Thursday, kicking off final steps in the 10-year process of redesigning congressional districts. Under current rules, Republicans plan to assert their advantages in controlling state redistribution processes to draw new maps that tilt the national playing field towards their own candidates, making it easier to regain control of the House l ‘next year.
The For the People Act, which passed the House this spring, would end partisan gerrymandering on both sides by forcing states to use independent commissions to draw district boundaries. The bill would also require states to implement automatic voter registration, 15 days of early voting and postal voting without excuse. This would oblige political groups to disclose the identity of their major donors.
But Richard L. Hasen, an electoral law expert at the University of California at Irvine, said Democrats may soon lose their opportunity to change the course of the redistribution process and the 2022 election. Over time, it may, too. become difficult to stop the effects of new election laws in more than a dozen Republican states that experts say will make it more difficult for young people and people of color to vote.
“If anything happens after states go through these processes and the elections are underway, it would be much less likely that a congressional requirement would go into effect before the 2024 election,” Hasen said of about of the redistribution process.
Still, Democratic leaders insist they are making headway and can pass election legislation even as they try to sew two sweeping infrastructure and social programs bills in the fall.
Mr Manchin, the only Democratic senator not to support the original For the People Act, appears to be on the verge of approving a somewhat narrower alternative that he has spent weeks negotiating with his fellow Democrats. The new bill will likely maintain many of the pillars of the original legislation, but for the first time include a national voter identification requirement, new ethics requirements and a public campaign finance program for senators. .
Mr Manchin said this week he is still trying to win Republican votes for the plan, an unlikely outcome. But his colleagues have another motivation: They believe Mr Manchin will be more determined to fight for – and potentially change the Senate’s rules for – a bill he helped draft and watch Republicans tank.
“This is an iterative process,” said Senator Raphael Warnock, a Georgian Democrat urging party leaders not to let go of the problem. He admitted that they were facing a “tight deadline”.
The votes early Wednesday morning appeared to be intended to clarify precisely that point. After hours of debate on the Democrats’ separate $ 3.5 trillion budget plan, Mr Schumer tried to force debates and votes on the original People’s Law and on narrower redistribution-focused bills and disclosure of campaign funding using unanimous consent to override normal Senate procedures. .
The Republicans blocked all three, which they said was an attempt by the Democrats to usurp the states and rewrite the electoral rules to their advantage.
“It’s not going to work,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader. “It won’t work tonight, and it won’t work when we get back.”
Republicans threatened to cripple the Senate if Democrats abolished the filibuster rule. Mr McConnell also suggested that his vote on Tuesday for Mr Biden’s $ 1 trillion infrastructure package was intended in part to show Ms Sinema and Mr Manchin – two of his main architects – that the Senate could always operate in a bipartite manner.
So far it has worked.
Ms Sinema told ABC’s “The View” last week that a rule change could backfire on Republicans and allow Republicans to ban postal voting nationwide during their next congressional scrutiny . And in an interview this month, Mr Manchin appeared to rule out any exemption from filibuster.
But Democrats still believe that new state voting laws and Republicans’ efforts to safely rack up new Red Chamber seats in the coming weeks could help move senators.
“They are going to try to use the redistribution process to move closer to the majority, not only in the House of Representatives but in the state legislatures,” said Eric H. Holder Jr., the former attorney general who heads the National Democratic Redistribution Committee. .
Mr Holder said that as long as Congress passes a law banning the practice by the fall, Democrats could likely use the courts to stop the new cards. Otherwise, he suggested the Republicans might be right when they talked about locking down “a decade of power.”
“That’s what’s at stake,” he said.
