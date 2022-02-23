As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall, Maryland and other states consider revising restrictions



As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue in the United States, almost all states have moved to amend the epidemic.

On Thursday, the Maryland State Board of Education voted to allow local school districts to decide whether students should wear masks in schools and sent a proposal to a legislative committee to end the emergency order.

The board voted 12-2 to withdraw the March 1 order, citing the positive COVID-19 trend.

The Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legal Review of the Maryland General Assembly has scheduled a virtual hearing and vote on Friday’s request.

The move is in line with information and science, the recommendations of state school superintendents, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country, Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement.

Under the current policy, local school systems may decide to eliminate the need for masks if the prevalence of COVID-19 is moderate or low for 14 consecutive days or if the school or community vaccination rate is more than 80%.

Maryland ended the state’s indoor mask mandate in May.

Several other states, including Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon, have announced plans to eliminate the need for statewide masks in schools.

In California – the first state to be officially infected with the coronavirus “locally” – officials have previously delayed a decision on school mask regulations.

In an online announcement, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said his department would re-evaluate February 28 to see if the current rules should be changed.

“It’s not a decision we take lightly. It’s not a hasty decision,” he said. At school

The California Indoor Mask Mandate has been lifted for most of those who have been vaccinated for indoor settings.

Those who remain unvaccinated will still have to wear masks indoors and everyone – regardless of vaccination status – will have to wear masks in high-risk settings.

Local governments could continue with their own indoor mask requirements, as Los Angeles County health officials announced they would. Supervisor Janice Han Tweeted Tuesday That public department will issue a new health order allowing vaccinated people to remove masks indoors in places where they have been tested for vaccination.

The order is likely to be “effective Friday,” and he said it puts the county “significantly closer to aligning with the state.”

Earlier, county officials said face masks would no longer be required in some outdoor settings once hospitalized in the area, and masks would still be needed indoors until the county recorded “moderate” infections or below for two consecutive weeks. Virus .

The county said it would not repeal the mask requirement unless there were reports of significant forms of anxiety that could threaten the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Although the Omicron variant is still being promoted across the country – making up 99.9% of the new COVID-19 cases – the number of daily cases and deaths has dropped.

Data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows 99,820 new cases in the past day, with 2,300 new deaths.

In January, the number of new cases exceeded one million and deaths exceeded 4,400, as the nature of the concern increased.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the number of new cases worldwide had dropped by 21% in the past week, down from 19 for the third week in a row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.