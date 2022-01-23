As COVID cases decline in New York State, demand for at-home tests remains high





HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With COVID cases in New York State beginning to decline, demand for at-home COVID tests nonetheless remains comparatively high. Tests have flown off cabinets at pharmacies. In an effort to maintain up with demand, native governments proceed to carry take a look at distribution occasions for residents who need them.

“We had 4 lanes earlier; we’re now down to 1 lane. So we’re completely happy that lots of people have come out and gotten the kits that they need,” says Kevin Tollisen, city supervisor of Halfmoon. Supervisor Tollisen says the city acquired round 1,100 at-home take a look at kits to distribute. The occasion was held from 3-5 Saturday. Demand remained high as soon as the occasion kicked off however waned.

Tollisen says if any tests are leftover from Saturday’s distribution, they are going to be given out in the course of the week. As of now, he’s not sure if or when the subsequent cargo from the county will arrive saying, “clearly, we by no means know that. Saratoga County Workplace of Emergency Providers, we work with them very intently. They work very onerous to get extra take a look at kits in. That is our second time doing it. The primary time we did it was in the course of the week. We figured it was finest to do it on a weekend.”

On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul introduced COVID cases in New York State have dropped 66 p.c and that the state positivity fee has additionally dropped under 10 p.c. As far as masks go, the present indoor masks requirement is about to run out on February 1. It’s unclear right now whether or not the governor will proceed the mandate.