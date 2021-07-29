As Covid Cases Hit Record High in Tokyo, Can the Olympic Bubble Hold?

TOKYO – Outside of the Tokyo Olympics bubble, the coronavirus situation in Japan has never been worse. The city and country reported a record number of new infections on Thursday, with the Delta variant overtaking vaccinations, straining the healthcare system.

Inside the bubble, a handful of new cases continue to emerge every day. The biggest to date, involving world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks, arrived on Thursday. This knocked him out of the Games and briefly sent dozens of other athletes into isolation.

From the start, Olympic organizers have said that these two worlds can be isolated from each other, without either posing a significant risk to the other. But as the Games approach their midpoint, the promises of “safe and secure” Games are being tested.