As Covid Delta Variant Spreads, Restaurants Grapple With New Health Mandates



But not all restaurants have received the same support. Since announcing that customers at her San Francisco restaurant, Vegan Picnic, would have to show proof of vaccination to eat indoors on Monday, Jill Ritchie has said that she initially received hundreds of threatening messages by day and dozens of reviews a star of skeptics.

Yelp issued a consumer warning for the restaurant regarding unusual review activity. People keep leaving negative reviews on Google based on its ad. “Come here to be discriminated against,” said a message.

“My feelings are hurt, but I am determined to do all I can to do my part to protect people,” Ms. Ritchie said. “I’m open to hearing people disagree, but insulting us, putting us down, calling us Nazis, all that terrible stuff, and then trying to hurt our online business is just disheartening. “

Not all restaurants want to be tough on vaccinations, even if their condition allows it.

“I don’t mean to be an outlier,” said Joe Zwillenberg, owner of the Westport Flea Market Bar & Grill in Kansas City, Missouri, where the town on Wednesday reimposed a mask warrant for indoor shops and public places. “I’m good at making burgers, I’m not good at the Covid protocol. I have to follow what the experts say. We’re not going to be a flagship product for all the rules there may be. “

After a number of coronavirus cases among vaccinated staff, Ben Bleiman, the owner of San Francisco bars Teeth and Soda Popinski’s, said it was time for him to give advice to around 300 bars in the business group that he directs, the San Francisco Bar Owners Alliance. The group urged its members to ask customers for proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

Mr Bleiman said he had to close one of his bars for 10 days after his bartender fell ill and there was no one to replace.

“We’re not trying to get to zero,” Bleiman said of the policy, although he knows there is no way to be sure a client has been immunized. “If there are any really stupid people who go so far as to forge a vaccine card, it is between them and their manufacturer.”