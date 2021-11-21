As Covid Rules Ease, Australian Open Can Play Before a Full House
Two of Australia’s biggest sporting events – the Australian Open tennis tournament and the annual Boxing Day Cricket Test match in Melbourne – will be allowed to be played in front of full-capacity stadiums as part of a reduction in coronavirus restrictions.
With 90 per cent of people over the age of 16 expected to be fully vaccinated this weekend in Melbourne’s capital, Victoria, authorities are easing the rules on epidemics, including limiting the capacity of public events.
Events with up to 30,000 spectators can be held without the approval of the state government and large events can go ahead at full capacity if they have a government-approved coronavirus protection plan.
Attendees at all sports competitions must be fully vaccinated.
The Australian Open, which is played early every year in Melbourne, attracted about 820,000 spectators in two weeks when it was last held at full capacity in 2020. Grand Slam tournaments are played at various venues, the largest of which is the Rod. Laver Arena, able to seat about 15,000 spectators.
Last year, attendance was limited to 30,000 fans a day for the first five days before Melbourne was hit by another eruption. The final four days of the tournament were played at 50 percent capacity.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The Victorian government said in late October that it would not ask for a waiver for unvaccinated players to enter the country. International visitors need a government discount to enter Australia.
Spectators can also fill the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch the Boxing Day Cricket Test match between Australia and England on December 26. The Test match is part of the Ashes, the series between England and England is held every two years in Australia and is one of the biggest competitions in cricket.
Daniel Andrews, Victoria’s premier, said: “Whether it’s 100,000 people at MCG on Boxing Day or a small group of people standing in their pub’s public bar drinking beer, this is a quid-normal made by every Victorian.” , Said at a press conference on Thursday.
Other restrictions in Victoria are also being lifted. From Friday, restrictions on the number of people allowed in restaurants and bars will end, and masks will no longer be mandatory in most settings.
