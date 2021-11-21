As Covid Rules Ease, Australian Open Can Play Before a Full House

Two of Australia’s biggest sporting events – the Australian Open tennis tournament and the annual Boxing Day Cricket Test match in Melbourne – will be allowed to be played in front of full-capacity stadiums as part of a reduction in coronavirus restrictions.

With 90 per cent of people over the age of 16 expected to be fully vaccinated this weekend in Melbourne’s capital, Victoria, authorities are easing the rules on epidemics, including limiting the capacity of public events.

Events with up to 30,000 spectators can be held without the approval of the state government and large events can go ahead at full capacity if they have a government-approved coronavirus protection plan.