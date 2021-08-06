As Covid Surges in Florida, DeSantis Refuses to Change Course



Of particular concern is the Memorial Health System in Broward County, north of Miami. This week, it had more than 1,600 patients, a record, including nearly 600 with Covid-19. The hospital system typically does not support more than 1,400 patients at a time.

The crush of the sick has forced Memorial Hospitals to make room for beds in a cafeteria, conference center and auditorium, Chief Medical Officer Dr Marc L. Napp told a press conference. “So far I am happy to say that we have been able to provide this care, but it is not without stressing the system,” he said.

Four conventions have already canceled plans to meet in Orlando, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said, an economic impact of nearly $ 44 million.

Reports of overwhelmed hospitals and the more contagious Delta variant have at least prompted more people to get vaccinated, according to state and local authorities. In Jacksonville, the area hardest hit by the latest wave, Berlinda Gatlin, 55, received her first dose on Thursday, fearing that one of her three children would bring the virus home once they start the disease. school next week.

“I’m not happy with the governor,” she said of Mr. DeSantis’ opposition to masks in schools.

Gabriel Molina, 30, said he waits for other members of his family to get vaccinated first. Once he saw that they had no side effects, he got the vaccine himself, to reduce the risk of making his young son sick.

“I have a 3 year old boy who worries me,” he said.

He was also concerned about the growing antipathy of other people towards the masks and now fears that the virus would go away.

“I think this is going to be a new normal,” he said.

Andrew Pantazi and Mitch smith contributed reports.