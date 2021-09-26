As Covid wave drives demand, Costco limits purchases of toilet paper and water

Last year, a frantic race over toilet paper that left store shelves empty across the United States became a symbol of the panic that gripped Americans in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, at least one big-box retailer is trying to prevent a repeat of that frenzy as the Delta version spiked caseloads in many parts of the country.

Retailer Costco, known for its bargains on wholesale food and cleaning supplies, confirmed in its fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday that it imposed some limits on “key items” like toilet paper, cleaning products and Kirkland Signature Water. Used to be”. .

The company didn’t specify what those limits were, but Richard A. Galanti, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Costco, pointed to “increased demand related to Delta.”