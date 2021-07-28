As Delta Variant Spreads, N.Y.C. Parents Worry About Coming School Year

Paullette Healy’s daughter Kira hadn’t been to a classroom for over 15 months when she started the summer program in New York City in July. Kira, 12, returned home after her first story-filled day, eager to show off a portrait she had drawn of herself as a ‘Covid vaccine warrior’ during the arts and crafts.

But during the second week of the program, at William McKinley Middle School in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Kira’s excitement turned into worry as she and her mother watched the number of reported cases increase slightly on the city ​​coronavirus dashboard.

“It may not seem like much, but it’s still scary,” Ms. Healy said. “Looking at the dashboard has become something of an obsession for us as it is the only way to see how Covid is affecting classrooms across the city.”

Many New York City parents, like Ms Healy, have sent their children to summer school to get them back into the classroom in preparation for the fall, when no distance option will be available. . When the session began, the number of viruses in the city was low and transmission in schools in the last school year was rare, even before the vaccines arrived.