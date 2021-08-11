As demand surges in the U.S., counties reopen virus testing sites.

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in the United States, some counties are reopening community testing sites they closed last spring, as the number of cases fell and attention shifted to vaccination.

The demand for testing has increased over the past month. At the end of July, an average of nearly 900,000 coronavirus tests were carried out daily, up from 500,000 to 600,000 per day at the beginning of the month, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Several factors are likely responsible for the increase, including the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, as well as new mandates that require unvaccinated people to undergo frequent testing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently changed their guidelines for those vaccinated, recommending that they be tested if they are exposed to the virus, even if they have no symptoms.

Testing has been a hot spot for the United States since the start of the pandemic. A faulty test, regulatory red tape and supply shortages initially led to queues of several hours at test sites and days of waiting for results.