As Ethiopia Fights in Tigray Region, a Crackdown on Journalists

NAIROBI, Kenya — One Ethiopian journalist was taken away by cops as his distraught 10-year-old daughter clung to him. One other fled the nation after she mentioned armed males ransacked her residence and threatened to kill her.

And a international reporter working for The New York Instances had his press credentials revoked, days after he interviewed victims of sexual assault and terrified residents in the conflict-torn Tigray area of northern Ethiopia.

Six months into the struggle in Tigray, the place 1000’s have died amid experiences of widespread human rights abuses, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia has sought to quell essential protection of the battle with a marketing campaign of arrests, intimidation and obstruction focusing on the impartial information media, based on human rights campaigners and media freedom organizations.