As Ethiopia’s Civil War Rages, Bodies Float Downriver Into Sudan
AL-FASHAGA, Sudan – Bodies floated over the border by one or two, swollen and bearing knife or gunshot wounds, carried by the flowing waters of the Tigray region in northern Tigray Ethiopia.
At least 40 bodies washed up on a riverbank in eastern Sudan last week, in some cases a few hundred meters from the border with Ethiopia, according to international aid workers and medics who helped recover the victims. corpses.
The gruesome discoveries on the river are glaring evidence of the latest atrocities in a brutal nine-month civil war between Ethiopian federal forces and their allies, and fighters in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia – a conflict accompanied by reports of massacres, ethnic cleansing and widespread sexual assault.
Few of the bodies were identified, but several contained tattoos that suggested they were of the Tigrayan ethnicity, and many bore signs of violent death or had their hands tied behind their backs, people said. witnesses.
“They were seriously injured and some were riddled with bullets,” said Tewodros Tefera, surgeon from the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian group, who works in a refugee camp near the border.
Dr Tewodros, who himself fled Ethiopia for Sudan at the start of the war in November, said in a telephone interview that he personally buried two bodies pulled from the Sitit River (known as Tekeze River in Ethiopia) near the village of Hamdayet. , on the border of Sudan with Ethiopia.
The surgeon said the bodies came from the direction of Humera, an Ethiopian town on the river six miles upstream, which has become a recent hotbed of escalating war between Tigrayan forces and those allied with the prime minister. Ethiopian, Abiy Ahmed.
The killings gained public attention on Monday after images of grotesquely swollen bodies floating in the river circulated on social media, recalling the horrors of the genocide in the East African nation of Rwanda in 1994, when the bodies of the victims have also crossed an international border. .
The Ethiopian government has denounced the images published this week as fake, orchestrated by its Tigrayan enemies to discredit Mr. Abiy.
Mr Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, has been faced with a flood of reports of atrocities committed by Ethiopian troops and their allies in Tigray in recent months. His government retaliated by claiming that Tigrayans also allegedly committed abuses, including recruiting child soldiers for their cause.
In a text message, Abiy’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum referred to a July 22 government statement that appeared to anticipate controversy, accusing Tigray forces of throwing the bodies of 300 people who had killed Humera at Humera. been killed in other parts of Tigray in an effort to generate “slaughter-made propaganda.”
A senior official from an international aid organization, however, confirmed that 40 bodies had been removed from the river near Hamdayet, and largely supported the accounts of Dr Tewodros and two other refugees from the camp. The official requested anonymity to avoid jeopardizing his organization’s relations with the Ethiopian authorities.
The gruesome spectacle highlighted how the escalating conflict in Tigray, where at least 400,000 people live in conditions bordering on famine, is spreading to other parts of Ethiopia and even across international borders. from the country.
In recent weeks, fighting has raged in Ethiopia’s neighboring Afar region east of Tigray, displacing thousands of civilians, as Tigray fighters seek to pressure Mr. Abiy’s government by trying to cut off the country’s most important supply route.
Friction is also mounting between the Ethiopian government and international aid agencies trying to avert a humanitarian crisis in Tigray. On Tuesday, two major aid groups, the Dutch branch of Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council, said Ethiopia had suspended operations for three months.
In the capital, Addis Ababa, visiting United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said Ethiopian accusations, made last month by a cabinet minister, that international aid groups were helping Tigrayan rebels, were “dangerous”.
In western Tigray, tensions are mounting as pro-government forces controlling the area – ethnic militia fighters from Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara region and allied soldiers from the country of Eritrea to the north – pull together. prepare for an expected Tigrayan assault.
The Tigrayans, known as the Tigray Defense Forces, have threatened to attack western Tigray since winning a series of battles in late June, including the recapture of the provincial capital, Mekelle.
In Humera, Amharan and Eritrean forces dug trenches, amassed military equipment and detained local civilians whom they accuse of aiding Tigrayan forces, according to refugees and aid workers.
Fighters from the Amhara militia, known as Fano, have ordered ethnic Tigray residents to leave, several refugees have said. The number of people crossing the Sudanese border has quintupled to around 50 a day, the aid official said.
“They walk from house to house intimidating people,” said one of these refugees, Filmon Desta, 23, in a video interview on WhatsApp. “It is obvious that this is ethnic cleansing.
At the same time, the bodies were floating across the border. Nine corpses were removed from the water near Hamdayet, and 29 more from a village 45 miles downstream called Wad al-Helew, Dr Tewodros said.
Two victims were identified by Tigrayans who knew them, and two others had tattoos in the Tigrinya language.
Bodies that floated over the border this week washed up on the northern edge of al-Fashaga, a triangle of land that has been the subject of a border dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan for more than ‘a century.
After years of intermittent clashes, the dispute erupted late last year after Ethiopian troops who controlled much of al-Fashaga suddenly left to fight in Tigray. Weeks later, Sudanese troops went on the offensive and captured much of the disputed territory.
Sudanese officials said they launched the attack in response to months of violent incursions from inside Ethiopia, which killed dozens of Sudanese civilians.
During a rare visit to al-Fashaga by a Western journalist in early summer, military officers, community leaders and local farmers recounted how a long-standing territorial dispute escalated into a serious cross-border confrontation.
The New York Times saw trucks of Sudanese soldiers loaded with weapons and food rations rush towards the front line. Hundreds of Sudanese soldiers were stationed in Barakat Nurein, a village which was occupied by Ethiopian farmers until Sudanese forces captured it in January.
In a row of recently dug graves, Omer Adam, a local farmer, said his 25-year-old daughter was among six people who were shot dead by Ethiopian forces while working in the fields.
“We found her dead on the spot,” he said, standing above a mound marked with a pile of dried twigs. “A bullet entered his chest and came out through his back. “
United Nations officials estimate that dozens of civilians have also been killed in Ethiopia in the fight against al-Fashaga, but there is no official count. Ethiopia’s foreign ministry did not respond to questions about the dispute.
The dispute, one of the many challenges Mr. Abiy faces, has the potential to be a “hot spot for the region,” said Jonas Horner, analyst at the International Crisis Group, a research organization on human rights. Conflicts.
Among the recently stranded bodies in Sudan was that of a woman identified as Feven Berha, a resident of Humera.
Awet Yiscer, a refugee, said Ms Feven disappeared from Humera at the end of July. Three days later, his body was found in Sudan with both eyes missing. As news of his death spread, dozens of Tigrayans fled the border into Sudan.
“I can’t even begin to express the situation,” said Mr. Awet, who recently fled his home after 40 years. “These are very dark days.”
