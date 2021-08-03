As Ethiopia’s Civil War Rages, Bodies Float Downriver Into Sudan

AL-FASHAGA, Sudan – Bodies floated over the border by one or two, swollen and bearing knife or gunshot wounds, carried by the flowing waters of the Tigray region in northern Tigray Ethiopia.

At least 40 bodies washed up on a riverbank in eastern Sudan last week, in some cases a few hundred meters from the border with Ethiopia, according to international aid workers and medics who helped recover the victims. corpses.

The gruesome discoveries on the river are glaring evidence of the latest atrocities in a brutal nine-month civil war between Ethiopian federal forces and their allies, and fighters in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia – a conflict accompanied by reports of massacres, ethnic cleansing and widespread sexual assault.

Few of the bodies were identified, but several contained tattoos that suggested they were of the Tigrayan ethnicity, and many bore signs of violent death or had their hands tied behind their backs, people said. witnesses.