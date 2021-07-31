As Fears Grip Afghanistan, Hundreds of Thousands Flee

KABUL, Afghanistan – Haji Sakhi decided to flee Afghanistan the night he saw two Taliban operatives drag a young woman out of her home and whip her on the sidewalk. Terrified for his three daughters, he piled his family into a car the next morning and hurtled down winding dirt roads into Pakistan.

That was over 20 years ago. They returned to the capital Kabul almost a decade later after the US-led invasion overthrew the Taliban regime. But now, as the Taliban surge into parts of the country as US forces withdraw, Mr Sakhi, 68, fears a return to the violence he witnessed that night. This time, he says, his family doesn’t wait that long to leave.

“I’m not afraid to leave my things behind, I’m not afraid to start all over again,” said Mr Sakhi, who recently applied for Turkish visas for himself, his wife, their three. daughters and a son. “What I’m afraid of are the Taliban.