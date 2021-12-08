As fears that Russia may invade Ukraine escalate, Biden spoke with Putin.
To ease the crisis in Ukraine, President Biden on Tuesday morning called on Russian President Vladimir V. Talks with Putin, as thousands of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border have raised fears of an invasion.
The White House said Mr Biden would “reaffirm the United States’ support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” According to the White House, the two began their conversation via video-link at 10:07 a.m. and ended at 12:08 p.m.
“Greetings, Mr. Chairman!” Mr Putin said at the start of the call, according to a brief video of the opening moments.
“Nice to meet you again,” Mr. Biden responded affectionately, which appeared to be some connection error. “Unfortunately last time we didn’t see each other at the G20. I hope we do it personally next time we meet. “
Mr Putin was sitting at a long wooden desk, with Mr Biden on a large video screen in front of him, waving to Mr Biden as the call began, according to brief footage from a video conference released by Russian state television. Mr Putin picked up the phone from his residence in the Russian resort town of Sochi on the Black Sea.
The virtual meeting was a crucial test for Mr Biden, as he sought to protect a democratic ally whose security US officials have vowed to protect and emerge from a major European security crisis.
Mr Putin has complained that Ukraine poses a threat to Russia because of its close military and political ties with the United States and European powers.
But Mr Biden’s options are limited. He does not want to send American troops into the war on Ukraine’s side. Instead, Mr Biden used the call to warn Mr Putin of possible serious economic consequences, a senior administration official told reporters on Monday. Officials will not give details, but analysts say a full-scale invasion could trigger US moves to distance Russia from the international economic system, a tough measure reserved for extreme cases.
However, such warnings will not deter Russian presidents, who have rained down Western sanctions on past aggression, including Mr Putin’s long-standing support for the 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and pro-Russian separatist insurgency. To the east of Ukraine.
US officials believe Mr Putin has not made a decision on whether to invade Ukraine. But United States intelligence has revealed that Russian forces have developed a war plan that envisages the deployment of about 175,000 troops on the Ukrainian border – an offensive force whose Ukrainian forces, despite the equipment and training provided by the US, have little ability to stop it.
Prior to the call, Biden officials said the leaders would also cover other issues, such as the one they had met in Geneva in June. These include nuclear control, cyber security, and Iran’s nuclear program.
