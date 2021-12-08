As fears that Russia may invade Ukraine escalate, Biden spoke with Putin.

To ease the crisis in Ukraine, President Biden on Tuesday morning called on Russian President Vladimir V. Talks with Putin, as thousands of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border have raised fears of an invasion.

The White House said Mr Biden would “reaffirm the United States’ support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” According to the White House, the two began their conversation via video-link at 10:07 a.m. and ended at 12:08 p.m.

“Greetings, Mr. Chairman!” Mr Putin said at the start of the call, according to a brief video of the opening moments.

“Nice to meet you again,” Mr. Biden responded affectionately, which appeared to be some connection error. “Unfortunately last time we didn’t see each other at the G20. I hope we do it personally next time we meet. “