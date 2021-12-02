Paris – Immigrants out of control. A threat to French identity and stability. The reason for the immediate closure of the French border.

Five months before the presidential election, the issue of immigration is dominating the political debate in the country, as right and left candidates tighten their grip. The drowning of 27 migrants off the north coast of France last week has fueled the argument that migration should be investigated.

Despite the harsh wording on the campaign trail, the reality is very different: almost all of France’s neighboring populations have a high proportion of immigrants. Over the past decade, immigration to France has increased less than the rest of Europe or other rich nations around the world.

The figures show that the migration situation in France is “normal, rather moderate,” said Francois Heran, a leading immigration expert who teaches at the Coll डीge de France. “We are not really a country plagued by immigration,” Mr Heran said.