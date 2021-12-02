As French Election Looms, Candidates Stake Out Tough Positions on Migrants
Paris – Immigrants out of control. A threat to French identity and stability. The reason for the immediate closure of the French border.
Five months before the presidential election, the issue of immigration is dominating the political debate in the country, as right and left candidates tighten their grip. The drowning of 27 migrants off the north coast of France last week has fueled the argument that migration should be investigated.
Despite the harsh wording on the campaign trail, the reality is very different: almost all of France’s neighboring populations have a high proportion of immigrants. Over the past decade, immigration to France has increased less than the rest of Europe or other rich nations around the world.
The figures show that the migration situation in France is “normal, rather moderate,” said Francois Heran, a leading immigration expert who teaches at the Coll डीge de France. “We are not really a country plagued by immigration,” Mr Heran said.
So the promise made by politicians to suspend migration, hold a referendum on the issue or just close the border has not stopped – on the contrary other rich nations like Germany and Australia have attracted migrant workers to attract migrant workers. Coronavirus epidemic. As French restaurants, hotels, construction companies and other services face labor shortages, politicians in the ideological spectrum have proposed wage increases – but not the number of immigrants in the country.
“In France, when we talk about immigration, we never talk about the economy,” said Emmanuel Oriol, an economist at the Toulouse School of Economics and co-author of a recent government-sponsored report that described how France’s growth has been hampered. Through its immigration policies. “It’s all about national identity.”
Fearing that traditional French identity has been threatened by Muslim immigrants in Africa – for decades, apparently on the far right or by others winking and whistling dogs – has been discussed about moving abroad for permanent residence. A series of terrorist attacks in recent years, some carried out by children of immigrants who grew up in France, have been fueled by fears.
These concerns have had a combined effect in France – any acceptance of immigration political suicide, obstruction of the reforms needed to attract qualified workers abroad, and pushing the country, once known as a global crossroads, inside.
“We are in a new phase,” said Philip Korkoff, a far-right expert who teaches at the Institute of Political Studies in Lyon. “We are seeing the consequences of what has been happening in France for the last 15 years: the collapse of the left, which is now quiet on immigration, and the rise of the far right, which cannot win elections in the end. But it is setting the stage for controversy.”
Candidates in the Republican Party, the main right-wing party at the center, agree on the need to “regain control” of borders and tighten immigrants’ eligibility for social benefits. One candidate, Michel Barnier, who served as EU negotiator with Britain during the Brexit talks, proposed changing the French constitution to allow a “moratorium on immigration” for as long as three to five years.
On the left, while most candidates chose to remain silent, the former finance minister vowed to block the remittances sent by immigrants to countries through the Western Union, saying he refused to send back citizens who were in France illegally. The proposal follows a recent announcement by President Emmanuel Macron that he would solve the problem by reducing the number of visas issued to citizens of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.
Right-wing, Eric Zemmore, a writer and TV personality who announced his candidacy for the presidency in next year’s election on Tuesday, says France’s existence is in danger because its Christian heritage has been threatened by immigration from Muslim nations.
“We will not allow ourselves to dominate, turn into hostels, win, colonize,” Mr Zemmour said in a video announcing his candidacy. “We will not allow ourselves to change.”
Mr. Because of Zemmour’s candidacy, the previously banned topic of the “Great Replacement” – a conspiracy theory accusing politicians like Mr. Macron of using immigration instead of white Christians – has become part of the election discourse. Mr Zemmur accused successive French governments of hiding “the reality of our change” and said Mr Macron “wanted to immerse France in Europe and Africa.”
During a recent prime-time discussion, center-right candidates were reluctant to accept the statement – cited by white supremacists in mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand and El Paso, Texas. – He pointed out that the threat of replacement was a real problem for France.
According to a recent survey, 61 percent of French respondents said they believed that the white and Christian population in Europe would be a “big change” from Muslim immigrants.
The intensity of the election rhetoric differs from the recent election in Germany, where immigration was not an issue – although Germany has led Europe in accepting refugees in recent years.
Jean-Christophe Dumont, head of international migration research at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), said: “Immigration is missing from the German campaign.
“The French are crazy about immigration issues,” Mr Dumont added. “Actually, France is not a major country for immigration.”
In 2020, the share of immigrants in France’s population – 13 percent – was lower than the OECD nation average. Between 2010 and 2020, the proportion increased by 16 percent.
In contrast, immigrants made up 16 percent of Germany’s population – a 30 percent increase over the same period.
France stopped hiring large numbers of workers from its former colonies in North Africa as the long period of economic growth ended in the mid-1970s – a few years before the rise of the far-right, anti-immigrant national front, now known as the National Rally, which helped immigration into French politics. .
Since then, migrant workers have made up only a small portion of the new immigration, dominated by arrivals related to foreign students and families.
“We don’t hire immigrants for work, we hire them to connect with their spouse,” said Ms. Oriol, an economist.
As a result, France’s immigration population is much less diverse than that of other rich nations. In 2019, according to government figures, more than 40 percent of all arrivals came from Africa, particularly Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.
With the concentration of new immigrants in urban areas like Paris – lack of diversity – raises immigration concerns, said Patrick Vail, an immigration historian who teaches at the Pantheon-Sorbonne University in Paris and Yale.
In 2016, former President Donald J. While anti-immigrant sentiment has played a role in Trump’s campaign, immigration in France – closely linked to its colonial history, especially Algeria and other Muslim nations – makes it an even more burning issue, Mr Weill said. .
“In France, there is a link between immigration and religion, but in the United States they are different,” said Mr Weil.
On the right side, fears surrounding immigration and the threat to France’s Christian heritage make it extremely difficult to discuss any reforms to attract eligible foreign immigrants, Ms Oriol, an economist, said.
Current immigration policies undermine economic growth and economic recovery from epidemics.
Moderate changes have been made in recent years. But they are insufficient to attract the motivated, skilled immigrants that France desperately needs to innovate and innovate, Ms Oriol said. Given the anti-immigrant climate, France attracts relatively fewer citizens than other EU nations, who can move freely to France and suffer the burden of keeping foreign students low after graduation, she said.
“In the 20th century, the most talented people in the world came to Paris,” she added. “Immigrants who contribute to the economic greatness of France, its scientific greatness and its cultural greatness. We were a free country. What happened to us? “
Leontine Gallois Contributed to the report.
