Voting-rights attorneys are in North Carolina State Court in Raleigh this month, arguing in three lawsuits that Republican germanders in the state legislature and 14 state seats in the House of Representatives are so extreme that they violate the state constitution.

Just two years ago, some of the same lawyers were arguing that the remarkably similar Republican germanders in the same legislature violated the same clauses of the Constitution, drawn up a decade ago. That test ended in a resounding victory for them, but only after nearly a decade of using germinated maps.

Winning cases like this, however, of late, now looks like a longer shot. Experts say that as the Germanders become more and more serious, the legal avenues to overthrow them are getting narrower.

“The good news is that litigation may be a little slower than it was a decade ago,” he said. Hassan, an election-law expert at the University of California, Irvine, and a longtime critic of Jerrymanders, said last week. “The bad news is that it will make rapid progress because plaintiffs will lose.”