As Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial Begins, Epstein’s Shadow Looms Large
An unusual art display hangs on the first floor of a federal courthouse in Manhattan: a framed courtroom depiction of terrorists, mobsters, and corrupt politicians with names like Yousef, Gotti, and Silver all appearing before judges.
For some time, one of the most infamous faces displayed in the corridors near the room where the potential jurors met was Jeffrey Epstein, a notorious financier and sex offender.
But at a recent hearing in the case of Ghiselin Maxwell, who allegedly helped recruit Mr Epstein and eventually helped torture young girls, the government and the defense each asked Mr Epstein’s picture to be removed from the wall.
Judge Alison J. Nathan agreed to do it. But Mr Epstein, who died a suicide two years ago, will not be so easily erased from the trial of his longtime ally, Ms Maxwell.
Moira Penza, a former federal lawyer in Brooklyn, said: “Epstein’s shadow is going to grow here. “This case is clearly going to be about Maxwell, but he will also be in the middle of it.”
Ms Maxwell, 59, the daughter of a British media mogul and a longtime supporter of the New York social scene, was linked to Mr Epstein as a friend and later helped him manage their homes and their social relationships.
Her lawyers are now challenged to try to get rid of the allegations against Mr Epstein – perhaps portraying her as his victim, legal experts said. But the government will also have to tread carefully before the jury.
“Prosecutors certainly want to portray Epstein as an evil man, because jurors need to understand and resent her role in the scheme,” said Arlo Devlin-Brown, a former top federal corruption prosecutor. In Manhattan.
He went on to say, “But they have to run a really good line,” he said.
Mr Epstein, 66, was arrested on July 6, 2019, and charged with sexually assaulting dozens of girls at his mansion in Manhattan and at his estate in Palm Beach, Fla. He gave them hundreds of dollars in cash. For each encounter, the federal indictment states.
Just a month later, Mr Epstein hanged himself in his prison cell while awaiting trial, a medical examiner ruled.
Announcing the charges against Ms. Maxwell in July 2020, prosecutors said she was a serious facilitator of Mr. Epstein’s behavior.
“Maxwell seduced the young girls, made them believe in him, and then set them free in a trap set by her and Jeffrey Epstein,” said Audrey Strauss, then-Manhattan U.S. Attorney.
Ms. Maxwell’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment on behalf of her client, but at a recent hearing, Ms. Maxwell told Judge Nathan, “I have not committed any crime.”
Ms. Maxwell befriended the girls by asking them to reduce their protection, about their lives, their schools and families, and took them to the movies and shopping. The term “grooming” describes a strategy used by hunters to break the resistance of potential victims to abusive behavior.
After developing a relationship with the victim, Ms. Maxwell will attempt to normalize sexual abuse by discussing sexual issues, stripping the victim naked, or appearing for the sexual acts of the girl and Mr. Epstein, the indictment said.
It said her presence “helped the victim relax because an adult woman was there.”
Ms. Maxwell’s lawyers have not publicly discussed her trial strategy, but shortly after her arrest, when she was unsuccessfully seeking bail, she wrote to Judge Nathan: “Sometimes, the simplest point is the most serious: Ghiselin Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein. “
Rachel E., a professor of criminal law at New York University School of Law. Barco said it would be a challenge for Ms. Maxwell to “try to separate herself from him and tell him she is a different person and because she is different. Her relationship with him does not mean that he is guilty. ”
Ms Penza, who led the prosecution that convicted Nxivm sex leader Keith Rainier of cheating in 2019, said Ms Maxwell’s lawyers might try to suggest she was Mr Epstein’s victim and blame him for not being afraid. Can refute this statement – a kind of “empty chair” defense.
Ms. Penza said, “There can be no bigger empty chair than you in this case. “Everyone in the room is going to navigate the fact that Epstein is not on the test and Maxwell is.”
Mr Devlin-Brown added that “Epstein’s portrayal of him must be defensive.” If her lawyers wanted to portray Ms. Maxwell as a traitor, they said, they could focus on Mr. Epstein’s “features of manipulation, his ability to seduce and fool high-profile individuals in the worlds of politics, education and commerce.”
The plaintiffs have already called the possible Maxwell-like-victim defense a “baseless” argument and asked her lawyers to refrain from making it without first showing the judge how they would prove it.
“The government’s years-long investigation has not developed any evidence that Jeffrey Epstein victimized the defendant in any way,” the government wrote in court documents, which it noted little recently.
Prosecutors say they heard Ms. Maxwell’s case before a grand jury because her defense attorneys made various arguments in an attempt to dissuade them from accusing her.
“The defense did not present to the government that Epstein had in any way victimized the defendant,” prosecutors wrote.
And when prosecutors recently asked Ms. Maxwell’s lawyers if they planned to provide such evidence at trial, “the defense attorneys refused to answer,” the government said.
In a strong response to the government’s claim, Ms. Maxwell’s lawyers suggested that there was real evidence. Argumentation
“The government should re-read the thousands of pages of witness statements,” the defense wrote.
The defense added that “the court should have tied the defense lawyer’s hands behind his back and put duct-tape over his mouth.”
Whatever the defense strategy, Ms Maxwell’s lawyers may be fighting the notion that she was Mr Epstein’s proxy – that her trial would be one he never had.
Min. Epstein first avoided federal sex-trafficking charges in 2007 when he struck a secret deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami when he pleaded guilty to lesser government charges of soliciting a minor girl for prostitution. He avoided a second test when he died of suicide in 2019.
“The fact that I will never get a chance to face my hunter in court eats away at my soul,” said Jennifer Aroze, one of Mr Epstein’s accusers, in a court hearing shortly after Mr Epstein’s death. She was accused by Mr Epstein of raping her when she was a 15-year-old Performing Arts High School student in New York.
Mr. Epstein’s trial judge, Richard M. He called a hearing after Burman asked him to drop Mr Epstein’s death. Judge Berman did so, but only after Mr Epstein’s nearly two dozen defendants were given a chance to stand trial.
“Please, please, complete what you have started,” said another of Mr. Epstein’s defendants, Sarah Ransom, during the hearing.
A picture of Mr Epstein sitting in his lawyers at the time of the 2019 bail hearing was taken down at the request of the parties.
“I want to make sure both sides have a fair trial,” said Derde von Dornum, head of the Federal Defenders’ office in Brooklyn.
She said prosecutors did not think Epstein Sketch would be able to defend the case later because of the juror’s influence. And the juror doesn’t want Ms. Maxwell’s lawyers to think “he’s so infamous that he’s hanging on the wall.”
“It will remind the jury,” she said. “He has never been tried and he has never been brought to justice, so there must be someone else.”
