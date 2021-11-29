As Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial Begins, Epstein’s Shadow Looms Large

An unusual art display hangs on the first floor of a federal courthouse in Manhattan: a framed courtroom depiction of terrorists, mobsters, and corrupt politicians with names like Yousef, Gotti, and Silver all appearing before judges.

For some time, one of the most infamous faces displayed in the corridors near the room where the potential jurors met was Jeffrey Epstein, a notorious financier and sex offender.

But at a recent hearing in the case of Ghiselin Maxwell, who allegedly helped recruit Mr Epstein and eventually helped torture young girls, the government and the defense each asked Mr Epstein’s picture to be removed from the wall.

Judge Alison J. Nathan agreed to do it. But Mr Epstein, who died a suicide two years ago, will not be so easily erased from the trial of his longtime ally, Ms Maxwell.