As Hikers Vanish, These Mountains Hold Tight to Their Mysteries

MERRIJIG, Australia – A blanket of fog hanging in front of him, Lachlan Culican saddled his horse one autumn morning and set off into the remote highlands of South Australia to find two missing campers.

Arrived in the grassy plain where they had pitched their tent, Mr. Culican was surprised by what he saw. The campsite was reduced to ashes, the charred belongings of the campers piled up in heaps. Deer carcasses littered the valley. Campers were nowhere to be found.

“It wasn’t natural,” said Culican, a 26-year-old shepherd.

More than a year later, the disappearance of campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, both aged 70, remains unresolved. Speculation swirled. Was it a fatal clash with illegal deer hunters? A ruse so that the campers, who were not married to each other, can escape together?

Around the campfires, great stories flourished in the absence of answers. Often times, they revolve around a local recluse, known as Button Man, who lives in the woods near the campsite and spends his time carving buttons in woods.