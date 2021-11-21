As Hopes for Nuclear Deal Fade, Iran Rebuilds and Risks Grow



The State Department’s envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, recently said that “it is up to Iran to decide which route to take,” but that the United States and other allies must be prepared for what Tehran chooses.

He noted that Mr. Biden and Foreign Secretary Anthony J. Both of them said, “If diplomacy fails, we have other means – and we will use other means to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.”

But inside the White House, confusion has erupted in recent days over whether an interim agreement is possible to freeze Iran’s enriched uranium production and convert that fuel into metal – a necessary step in building a warhead. . In return, the United States could ease a limited number of sanctions with humanitarian aid. So the question will not go away. But blocking Israeli threats to bomb Iranian facilities could give time for negotiations.

Purchasing time, perhaps most of it, may be necessary. Many of Biden’s advisers doubt that imposing new sanctions on Iran’s leadership, its military or the oil trade – the 1,500 imposed by Mr. Trump – will be more successful than previous attempts to pressure Iran to change course.

And the more aggressive steps they took years ago may not yield the results they have in mind. The National Security Agency and the US Cyber ​​Command agree that the kind of cyber-attacks that the United States and Israel carried out a decade ago are now more difficult to stop when a covert operation, code-named the Olympic Games, takes place at the Natanz nuclear enrichment site. Disabled centrifuge for more than a year.

Current and former U.S. and Israeli officials note that Iranians have improved their defenses and created their own cyber forces, a warning the administration said last week was increasingly active in the United States.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael M. Despite several agreements with Grossi, the UN’s watchdog, to protect the agency’s censored data on key locations, Iranians have continued to restrict inspectors at key sites. Surveillance cameras and sensors destroyed in the plant explosion in late spring have not been replaced.