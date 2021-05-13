As India’s Covid Crisis Rages, Nearby Countries Brace for the Worst

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Most of Nepal is beneath lockdown, its hospitals overwhelmed. Bangladesh suspended vaccination sign-ups after promised provides had been lower off. Sri Lanka’s hopes of a tourism-led financial revival have collapsed.

As India battles a horrific surge of the coronavirus, the results have spilled over to its neighbors. Most close by international locations have sealed their borders. A number of that had been relying on Indian-made vaccines are pleading with China and Russia as an alternative.

The query is whether or not that might be sufficient, in a area that shares a lot of the threat components that made India so weak: densely populated cities, heavy air air pollution, fragile well being care methods and huge populations of poor employees who should weigh the risk of the virus in opposition to the chance of hunger.

Although the international locations’ outbreaks can’t all be linked to India, officers throughout the area have expressed rising dread over how simply their fates might observe that of their neighbor.