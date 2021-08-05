As Italian vaccine passports come into force, tiny San Marino is left isolated.

At the troubled start of the vaccine rollout in Europe, the Republic of San Marino found itself running out of promised doses and turned to Russia for help. The tiny city-state, surrounded on all sides by Italy, quickly vaccinated most of its population with the Sputnik V vaccine, reaching levels of immunity that were the envy of the largest European nations.

But in a twist of fortune, the same Sputnik vaccines that freed San Marino residents from the virus can now trap them within its narrow borders. Italy is preparing to introduce a vaccine passport for many social activities that will only recognize vaccines approved by European health authorities. With Sputnik V not on the list, San Marino is out of luck.

“We’re stuck here,” said Donata Bucci, 57, a salesperson at a bridal shop in San Marino, who received the Sputnik V vaccine and refused to book a vacation at a Tuscan farmhouse due to the new requirements. “We feel discriminated against.

The isolation of San Marino has become a stark glimpse of the potential tensions that new passports and vaccine requirements could create in Europe, as millions of travelers who have received vaccines that have not been approved by European regulators could turn away. see ban from engaging in social activities.