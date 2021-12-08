As Merkel Era Ends, a New Chancellor for Germany: Live Updates



Sam Ozdemir of the Green Party in Berlin. Credit … Carsten Coal / Getty Images

Sixty years after Germany first invited Turkish workers to rebuild the country after World War II, they have appointed their first Turkish-German minister. This is a historic step in a country where more than one in four people have migrated and where the Turks have been the main migrant group for more than half a century.

“This is a very special moment,” said Naika Forautan, an immigration expert and professor at Humboldt University in Berlin, about the appointment of Sam Ozdemir as Minister of Agriculture. “For many people in this country, this means: If he can do it, I can do it.”

But for many, the leading green politician in the Swabia region of southwestern Germany, Shri. Ozdemir’s promotion underscores how slow the country is in promoting members of ethnic minorities to leadership positions.

“Cem Özdemir is the first federal minister with immigrant roots – it’s almost foolish to say that 60 years after we signed the guest labor program,” said Professor Forotan, who helped bring many Turks to Germany to help with the post-war economic situation. Revival, with Mr. Ozdemir’s parents.

“The visibility and identity of one’s own group is not only symbolic but also a sign of political participation,” she added.

Although Germany already had some ministers with foreign heritage, their backgrounds were not characteristic of most post-war immigration: Katrina Barley, former Minister of Justice, her father was British; Philipp Rösler, who held several senior positions a decade ago, was born in Vietnam and was adopted by a German family at the age of nine months.

Changes have also slowed in the Bundestag in the German parliament. According to the Berlin-based Migration Media Service, 11 percent of its newly elected MPs have immigration backgrounds, up from 8 percent in the past, with at least one parent asked to help meeting parties to identify people who were not born or born in Germany. There itself.

Mr Ozdemir, 55, was born in Germany to Turkish parents four years after the first Turkish “guest worker” arrived. The initiative was designed to bring in only temporary migrant workers, but many participants, including Mr. Ozdemir’s parents settled in his host country.

Before moving to work in a German textile mill, his father was a farmer in Turkey. Mr. who died last summer. Ozdemir’s mother worked as a tailor.

In almost three decades of politics, Mr. Ozdemir won a seat in Parliament in 1994 at the age of 28, becoming the first MP of Turkish descent in the country. He is now popular in Germany, having served as co-leader of the Greens for almost a decade until 2018. He is also the first vegetarian to be Germany’s agriculture minister.

In a televised interview this week, Mr. Ozdemir quoted a letter of support he received from a fellow German of Turkish descent, in which his author told him: “None of us have been there before, but now you are here.”