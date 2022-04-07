As Ohio senate hopefuls vie for Trump’s support, one contender says he’s the only one focused on the issues



An Ohio Senate race candidate who sought to disassociate himself from a field of opposition for Donald Trump’s approval told Gadget Clock that he was “not anti-Trump” and that he was the only candidate focused on the issues.

“I’m not anti-Trump,” said U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan. “If you look at the campaign, I’m the only one focusing on the issues in Ohio.”

Ohio Govt Senate Showdown: Gibbons Hits Mandel in China, Back to Furnace Conflict

Matt Dullan, a 57-year-old state senator and part-owner of the Cleveland Guardians Major League Baseball team, found himself in the middle of a wounded primary, with investor JD Vance, perennial candidate and former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, businessman Mike Gibbons, and Ohio Repinbach in Ohio Rep. Timken.

During a recent debate, Ohio GOP Senate candidates were asked to raise their hand if they believed that Donald Trump should stop talking about the 2020 election and move forward to improve the Republican Party.

Dolan is the only candidate who raised his hand. He is the only candidate Trump has said he will not support.

“Anyone who once changed the name of the Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians should not be a candidate for the United States Senate, representing the great people of Ohio,” Trump wrote. “The Republican Party has a lot of RINO!” The former president added.

Ohio voters who attended a forum in Dayton, Ohio, Dayton, Ohio, were largely unsure of how they felt about Dolan’s position on Trump.

“I’d say I’m probably leaning more towards people who move away from Trump,” Joe, a voter, told Gadget Clock.

But when another Ohio voter named Brian was asked about Dolan’s position on the former president, Trump’s views seemed more valuable.

Brian told Gadget Clock, “To be a Trump supporter, of course, is to support Trump. I think President Trump has done a very good job putting America first.”

A Gadget Clock poll conducted earlier this month found that Ohio Republicans are leading Gibbons and Mandel among primary voters in the race to replace retired U.S. Sen. Rob Portman. The two candidates, Gibbons and Mandel, shared a heated exchange separated by a moderator at the Freedom Works Forum in mid-March.

The poll was the next level, with authors Vance, Timken and Dolan, and one-fourth of voters are uncertain and nearly two-thirds of Gibbons, Mandel and Vance supporters say they show a fierce competition to change their minds.

Voters will go to the polls on May 3 to decide who will run in the general election.