As Omicron Variant Circles the Globe, African Nations Are Blamed and Banned
Nations in South Africa protested sharply on Saturday as the world’s richest nations barred them from traveling, renewed controversy over border closures since the early days of the coronavirus epidemic, and increased problems facing poorly vaccinated countries.
A new coronavirus called Omicron, first found in Botswana, took governments by storm this week after South Africa announced an increase in cases, and the highly contagious delta type this spring plunged countries into the most precarious moment of the epidemic.
As in the early days of Delta, the political alarm spread rapidly around the world, with officials blaming the failure of global immunization efforts for the virus to transform, although researchers warn that the new type is not a real threat. Still clear.
Researchers fear that with the alarming number of mutations that could easily spread, Omicron found two potential cases in two patients in the UK and another in Germany on Saturday, prompting scientists to investigate thousands of cases in South Africa and tens or hundreds more globally. One nation after another has closed its doors to South Africa, but it has rejected public health measures that scientists say are more urgently needed.
Australia, Thailand and Sri Lanka were among the latest countries to join the United States, Britain and the European Union on Saturday to ban travel from South Africa and neighboring countries. Health officials in the Netherlands have announced that 61 passengers on two flights to South Africa have tested positive for the virus, the latest indication of how difficult it is to prevent this type from crossing the border.
In impoverished African nations, the fallout from travel has sparked outrage among those who believe the continent is once again being hit by the frightening policies of Western nations, which have failed to deliver vaccines and the resources needed to manage them.
Rich nations, which have already stockpiled vaccines until 2021, are now penalizing some parts of the world for starving them of the first shots, scientists said.
“I told you so,” said Francois Venter, a researcher at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. “It seems that these rich countries have learned nothing in terms of support.”
Outrage was highest in South Africa, where business leaders warned of serious economic damage, especially to tourism. In the arrival hall of Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport, the tour operator, Ronald Massiva, was panicking as the information board showing cancellation instructions fluttered in red. The three clients had already canceled the overnight trip and feared more people would follow.
Some health officials said it would take some time to figure out how to deal with the new type of travel ban. But just as the closure of the border a year ago did little to stop the spread of the former coronavirus type in Britain, scientists say the latest travel closures are likely to be too late.
Scientists feared that the sanctions would deter other nations from reporting different cases, otherwise they would not even be subject to travel bans. The border has been embroiled in controversy since the public health crisis erupted in 2014 with the outbreak of Ebola, with global health officials warning that such a ban could disrupt the flow of medical supplies and cause economic losses that make countries reluctant to report health risks.
About 600 passengers on two flights from South Africa were stranded in Amsterdam on Friday due to the shutdown, and the rooms remained air-conditioned for about 30 hours. Those who avoided the hotel quarantine by taking the negative test were dispersed to other destinations after getting the results around 3 am on Saturday.
“You close the border with Africa, then you close the border with Belgium, then you close the border somewhere else,” said Alessandro Vespignani, a professor at Northeast University who has been studying travel restrictions since early 2020 and has recently advised government agencies. On the latest type responses. “But every time you turn it off, it’s a little late.”
So far, it remains unclear whether the Omicron type will spread as easily as global health officials fear. This type may be in the right place during the growth of a new infection in South Africa, which makes it look more contagious than it really is.
But scientists say closing the border would destroy African countries that are considering reopening. In South Africa, December has traditionally been a high season for tourism, one of the largest industries in the country, and operators were banking on a wave of visitors to Britain, which last month removed South Africa from the “red list”.
David Frost, chief executive of the South African Tourism Services Association, said: “It’s devastating. “Many companies are stuck on their nails and this is going to ruin them. This is going to be terrible for conservation and it is going to be terrible for people in rural areas where tourism is the only economic generator. ”
The number of daily infections in South Africa – 2,828 on Friday – was a small fraction of the number of cases in countries with similarly sized populations, not to mention the United States. For Mr. Frost, the hasty measures were a sign of clear double standards.
Only 10 percent of people in Africa have received a single dose of the vaccine, compared to 64 percent in North America and 62 percent in Europe.
In rich nations, scientists say, much more effective than delaying the arrival of new Omicron cases was the question of what they would do with the time they had bought themselves to respond.
At home, the scientists said, those countries should step up testing and vaccinations and help isolate infected people, especially given the difficulties they already have with the delta type. In addition to helping South Africa with its healthcare system and vaccination and variant-tracking efforts, the scientists urged countries to adapt to those efforts globally.
“If we only have travel bans, and we don’t increase testing at airports or if people test positive, we don’t provide resources to keep them separate so they can support missing work – all this should happen to reduce community broadcasting. “, Said Joseph Fower, assistant professor of genomic surveillance at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
After decades of skepticism among global health officials about closing the border, Kovid-19 forced experts to reconsider their views, said Alexandra Fallon, a professor of global health policy at Georgetown University. “We gained some momentum and realized that travel restrictions have a potential role to play in reducing the spread of new respiratory diseases, although it does not stop there,” she said.
Still, Dr. Vespignani and his colleagues have shown that even stricter migration restrictions delay the spread of the virus without other efforts to reduce the risk of infection. And in early 2020, there was some hope for countries to detect contact with patients abroad, but it would take a long time for health authorities to sort out the virus to allow Omicron-infected people to be selected for special preventive measures.
“They spread thousands and thousands into a sea of contagion,” he said. Vespignani spoke of any new cases of the Omicron type. “It’s a very, very, very difficult situation.”
The latest trend has already shown signs of spreading locally beyond South Africa. For example, a patient from Belgium who had no connection with South Africa had recently gone to Egypt, officials said.
Many scientists said they doubted the species had spread to countries with low sequential effort before it appeared in Botswana and South Africa, which gave it more time to disperse globally. Yet, despite South Africa’s differences in its own surveillance efforts, European nations have not found such an option. There were plenty of opportunities to expand the variant: in November, 334 flights were planned from South Africa to Europe with a capacity of about 100,000 seats. And three dozen flights were scheduled from Johannesburg to the United States this month.
Given the unequal global rankings, Jennifer Nujo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, said it was difficult to target individual countries to close borders. She warned that the travel ban created a false sense of security and protected elected leaders who wanted to avoid more difficult options.
“The idea of having a world map of where the variants are and where they are not is just a fantasy,” she said. “I don’t think the travel ban will really have much effect, other than responding to the political pressures that inevitably arise when new types emerge.”
Shabir Madhi, a virologist at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, warns that the Omicron variant, like other worrying versions of the virus, could still come out. He said it was a reflection of the lack of political and economic power that South Africa had been so quickly torn apart by rich nations despite uncertain evidence.
With nearly one-third of South Africans being vaccinated, authorities there blame a number of factors, including vaccine hesitation, caused by widespread online misinformation. Some critics have blamed the government’s response. Currently, doses of the vaccine in South Africa are much higher than delivered on time, forcing senior health officials to postpone some planned deliveries.
Other African countries where scarcity has been reduced are also finding it difficult to get vaccinated. Many lack the necessary freezers and other storage capacity. Last month, Uganda warned that two-thirds of the 9 million vaccines it received were at risk of expiring by the end of the year.
In the United States, health officials say they are better equipped to detect epidemics than ever before. Scientists can identify omikrons by a standard nasal swab test, which allows them to be placed on one leg to track this type of proliferation.
But in the United States there are so many infections every day that many patterns are being ignored. And there are some pockets in the country where relatively few cases are being indexed. In the last 90 days, for example, Massachusetts ranked fifth among all coronavirus cases in the state, according to an online sequencing database. Texas and Florida, on the other hand, did so for only four percent of cases.
“I’m definitely more confident in our ability to track and detect the virus,” he said. Fower said. “What I don’t believe in is our ability to control the broadcast.”
The report was contributed by Jason Horowitz, Linsey Chutel, Stephanie Nolan, Sui-li Wei, Zolan Kanno-Young, Sheryl Gay Stalberg, Niraj Chokshi And Claire Moses.
