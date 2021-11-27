As Omicron Variant Circles the Globe, African Nations Are Blamed and Banned

Nations in South Africa protested sharply on Saturday as the world’s richest nations barred them from traveling, renewed controversy over border closures since the early days of the coronavirus epidemic, and increased problems facing poorly vaccinated countries.

A new coronavirus called Omicron, first found in Botswana, took governments by storm this week after South Africa announced an increase in cases, and the highly contagious delta type this spring plunged countries into the most precarious moment of the epidemic.

As in the early days of Delta, the political alarm spread rapidly around the world, with officials blaming the failure of global immunization efforts for the virus to transform, although researchers warn that the new type is not a real threat. Still clear.

Researchers fear that with the alarming number of mutations that could easily spread, Omicron found two potential cases in two patients in the UK and another in Germany on Saturday, prompting scientists to investigate thousands of cases in South Africa and tens or hundreds more globally. One nation after another has closed its doors to South Africa, but it has rejected public health measures that scientists say are more urgently needed.