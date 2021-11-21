As Pandemic Evictions Rise, Spaniards Declare ‘War’ on Wall Street Landlords
BARCELONA, Spain – Anna Maria Banegas lives on a sunny street in central Barcelona, a short distance from her children’s school. Outside, a doormat greets visitors: “Home Sweet Home.”
But that’s where domestic happiness ends. She says the owner of the building is not your landlord, but a private equity firm thousands of miles away. And Ms. Banegas is no ordinary tenant: she, along with dozens of other families struggling financially during the epidemic, has occupied the building since April and is now refusing to leave.
“The property belongs to Cerberus,” Ms. Banegas said, referring to Cerberus Capital Management, a private equity firm in New York. “And from this house, our goal is to put pressure on them.”
Her protest is part of an ongoing battle over Barcelona’s courtrooms, living rooms and streets, with foreign investment companies buying thousands of homes in Spain over the past decade using an innovative strategy against residents and activists. Try to keep backward tenants out.
On one side is Cerberus, which, along with other giant investment companies such as Blackstone and Lone Star, has been buying all assets in Spain since the global financial crisis began in 2008 when the country’s economy was on a strong footing.
But the epidemic pushed Spanish unemployment to 15 percent and increased the number of nationwide evictions in the first half of 2021. Investment firm landlords sent eviction notices to tenants across the country or canceled the rents of those who fell behind on tenancy. , Residents said.
On the streets of Barcelona, a group called War Against Cerberus decided to fight back.
When lawyers for private equity companies, including police officers, come to force residents out of their homes, members of the group – some of them longtime housing activists – surround the building to block their entry. As residents are being pushed out of the apartment, the group sends squatters to seize company-owned property elsewhere in the city – sometimes breaking in to gain access.
The activists also seized the offices of Cerberus Real Estate Service in Barcelona for some time last year.
According to War Against Cerberus, buildings owned by private equity firms in Barcelona have been occupied by dozens of families, which has long been a target for outside investors. This could translate into years of court hearings and squatters in legal fees of billions of dollars.
Mikel Hernandez, a spokeswoman for War Against Cerberus who helped Ms Banegas find the house she was living in, accused private equity firms of profiting from the financial crisis caused by the epidemic.
“They’re treating them like any other property,” he said, referring to the firm’s owned homes.
The Spanish national government, led by a left-wing front, has been paying close attention to the issue. It proposes to impose rent controls on investment funds and other large landowners.
The proposed legislation, backed by the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, would allow rent caps for owners of more than 10 properties in areas where rent has risen.
“We want to cultivate a market that is out of control,” said Ms. Kolau, a former housing activist who came to power with an organization fighting against foreclosure. “Before the pandemic (epidemic) spread all over the country (or across the continent), the problem has suddenly worsened.”
She attributed the increase in evictions to investment companies that refused to enter into deals with backward tenants, instead opting to force them out and find others who could pay.
Spain imposed a partial moratorium on evictions for many epidemics, but only for those in “insecure conditions” such as single parents. The cases that went to court showed that the judiciary was largely in favor of the landlords.
Cerberus said he is committed to treating every resident with dignity and respect and obeying the law.
A company spokesman told the New York Times: “We believe that all corporate citizens have a responsibility not only to respect the dignity of everyone but also to properly address illegal activities that harm communities.
The Association of Rental Housing Owners, a Spanish group that includes some outside investment companies, aims at the proposed housing law, saying rent controls will discourage owners from building new rental units in times of short supply.
The conflict in Barcelona has its roots in the financial crisis that began in 2008. Homeowners have been hit hardest by the recession, with many of them, as well as their own banks, going bankrupt. The crisis has sparked protests to evict homeowners and protect them from violent debt.
But still thousands lost their homes and many of them became tenants. And in the current crisis, the tenants have to bear the brunt, activists say.
Defaults became commonplace and credit was hard to come by, with the number of tenants in the country increasing by more than 40 percent in the last decade. At the same time, economists and Spanish news media estimate that private companies accumulated at least 40,000 assets in Spain.
Even so, homeownership in Spain is relatively high, at about 75 percent.
In one case in 2013, Blackstone, now considered Spain’s largest landowner, bought more than 1,800 apartments from the Madrid city government, with little cash.
But this type of acquisition, like many other landlords, did not cause a stir without leaving the firm due to the epidemic, without sending eviction notices to those who could not pay the rent.
In the first quarter of 2021, according to the government, the rate of eviction of tenants in Spain increased by 14% compared to the same period last year. By the second quarter of this year, it had increased eight-fold compared to the same period in 2020.
One of the complaints about private equity landowners is that while living abroad, it is difficult for them to negotiate like local landowners.
Irma Vite, a 47-year-old immigrant from Ecuador, first received notice in 2019 that her lease for a rented apartment would not be renewed by a real estate company owned by Cerberus in Spain. She has fought the entire epidemic in court to stay home.
Her story gives a window into the unregulated world of Spanish housing that allowed private equity firms to become such powerful landlords here. She bought the apartment in 2005 from a local Spanish bank for 216,000 euros, or about 7 267,000 at the time, without any down payment. Her monthly mortgage payment was € 900.
However, mortgage interest rates fluctuated and by 2009, its payments had risen to € 1,200. Until 2015, she could no longer receive payments and entered into foreclosure proceedings with the bank, which allowed her to live in the house as a tenant.
But that bank, Caixa Catalunya, itself was seldom solvent. In 2016, she merged with Spanish giant BBVA, which extended her lease until 2019.
In October 2019, she received a letter from the Diverian, Cerberus company, stating that she now owned the property and would no longer lease it to her. Ms. Vite sought help with the war against Cerberus and refused to leave her home for the past two years.
Cases like hers are becoming more common, and the war against Cerberus has given her the opportunity to bend her muscles. In October, the group received word of five planned evictions in the village of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat on the outskirts of Barcelona.
When lawyers representing the apartment-owned firm arrived with police, they were met by about 50 activists who surrounded the building. A crowd of residents soon arrived to evacuate the officers.
“You are vultures,” shouted one of the protesters.
Police backed out, saying they would give the owner an extension before evicting him.
The war against Cerberus is also trying to commit a crime against a private equity firm by sending residents like Ms. Banegas to company-owned apartments in Barcelona. Activist spokesperson Shri. Hernandez said the group’s goal was to finally put pressure on Cerberus and agree to a reasonable monthly rent.
Ms. Vite said she would rather go back to pay the rent than sit down. But so far, Cerberus has refused to compromise and has asked the court to evict her.
An assistant nurse at a nearby hospital, Ms. Vite, said she recently met a depressed man who was being evicted from his home because he was unable to pay rent and was briefly kind.
“I was there as a nurse, he was there as my patient, and I was just thinking, ‘Look at the root of all these problems,'” she said.
Samuel Aranda contributed to the report.
