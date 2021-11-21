As Pandemic Evictions Rise, Spaniards Declare ‘War’ on Wall Street Landlords

A company spokesman told the New York Times: “We believe that all corporate citizens have a responsibility not only to respect the dignity of everyone but also to properly address illegal activities that harm communities.

The Association of Rental Housing Owners, a Spanish group that includes some outside investment companies, aims at the proposed housing law, saying rent controls will discourage owners from building new rental units in times of short supply.

The conflict in Barcelona has its roots in the financial crisis that began in 2008. Homeowners have been hit hardest by the recession, with many of them, as well as their own banks, going bankrupt. The crisis has sparked protests to evict homeowners and protect them from violent debt.

But still thousands lost their homes and many of them became tenants. And in the current crisis, the tenants have to bear the brunt, activists say.

Defaults became commonplace and credit was hard to come by, with the number of tenants in the country increasing by more than 40 percent in the last decade. At the same time, economists and Spanish news media estimate that private companies accumulated at least 40,000 assets in Spain.

Even so, homeownership in Spain is relatively high, at about 75 percent.

In one case in 2013, Blackstone, now considered Spain’s largest landowner, bought more than 1,800 apartments from the Madrid city government, with little cash.

But this type of acquisition, like many other landlords, did not cause a stir without leaving the firm due to the epidemic, without sending eviction notices to those who could not pay the rent.