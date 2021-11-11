As Poland Celebrates Its Independence Day, Far-Right Groups Stage Rallies

Thousands marched on the far right on Thursday to commemorate Poland’s restoration of national sovereignty at the end of World War I. And clashes with police and other protesters.

It is a day of awakening unity and solidarity, but in recent years, Polish Independence Day has often served to underline the divisions that have torn the nation apart.

In central Warsaw, protesters set fire to red flares and sang the national anthem. A small group of youths trampled the rainbow flag outside the subway station.

This year’s march has gathered on the Belarusian border with migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere, trying to cross into Poland, an EU nation – a crisis Western officials say has been orchestrated by Belarusian leaders.