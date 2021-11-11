As Poland Celebrates Its Independence Day, Far-Right Groups Stage Rallies
Thousands marched on the far right on Thursday to commemorate Poland’s restoration of national sovereignty at the end of World War I. And clashes with police and other protesters.
It is a day of awakening unity and solidarity, but in recent years, Polish Independence Day has often served to underline the divisions that have torn the nation apart.
In central Warsaw, protesters set fire to red flares and sang the national anthem. A small group of youths trampled the rainbow flag outside the subway station.
This year’s march has gathered on the Belarusian border with migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere, trying to cross into Poland, an EU nation – a crisis Western officials say has been orchestrated by Belarusian leaders.
The Polish government, led by the conservative Nationalist Party of Law and Justice, has used the crisis to rally support in the European Union, which has previously been plagued by controversy over the rule of law, LGBT rights and other issues.
But the underlying tensions within the group remain.
And Independence Day has been a flashpoint in political strife in Poland.
Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections, but the women’s group, which is organizing the event, announced on Wednesday that it had decided to cancel the rally to avoid the risk of a violent confrontation with the NCP. It accused the government of openly supporting “neo-fascists” in supporting the NCP, despite court orders.
In 2017, protests by right-wing groups erupted into violent clashes with police and when protesters chanted “Pure Poland, white Poland” and “Refugees, get out!” When such a slogan was given, international headlines were created.
A year later, the leaders of Poland’s ruling party joined the far-right.
As the march became a point of contention with the local government in Warsaw led by the Liberal Opposition, city officials challenged the registration of the far-right front in court and won both the first lawsuit and the appeal.
The country’s prosecutor general and justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, said the court’s decision was wrong and “limits the constitutional independence of the legislature.”
Veterans of the war and the head of the victim’s office said they had given the front a formal status this week, allowing it to move forward.
