As populism declines, centre-left sees signs of a comeback

A style of politics long considered to be in decline is experiencing some relief, even with glimpses of a possible return.

At the expense of both the conservatism prevalent among Western democracies for much of the 21st century, and right-wing populism, the grey-friendly technocrats of the centre-left are once again a serious force, which has arisen in reaction to the situation. As in

This month alone the centre-left parties took power in Norway and are on the verge of doing the same in Germany. He holds the White House, shares power in Italy and leads a new credible opposition movement in authoritarian-leaning Hungary.

Analysts warn that it is too early to call this a comeback. Center-left gains are uneven and fragile. And they may be less due to any ground for enthusiasm than a short-term political tailwind, which is largely a result of the coronavirus pandemic.