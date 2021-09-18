As populism declines, centre-left sees signs of a comeback
A style of politics long considered to be in decline is experiencing some relief, even with glimpses of a possible return.
At the expense of both the conservatism prevalent among Western democracies for much of the 21st century, and right-wing populism, the grey-friendly technocrats of the centre-left are once again a serious force, which has arisen in reaction to the situation. As in
This month alone the centre-left parties took power in Norway and are on the verge of doing the same in Germany. He holds the White House, shares power in Italy and leads a new credible opposition movement in authoritarian-leaning Hungary.
Analysts warn that it is too early to call this a comeback. Center-left gains are uneven and fragile. And they may be less due to any ground for enthusiasm than a short-term political tailwind, which is largely a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Canada, where the centre-left has faced a battle to seize power in Monday’s election, may best explain the trend. On a global scale, forces promoting centre-left have taken the election numbers of liberals from poor to moderate – a fitting metaphor for the movement’s prospects.
Still, even modest gains among Western democracies could give the long-struggling political wing a chance to arm itself with the electorate.
And it will counteract a key trend of the past decade: a rise in ethno-nationalism and the strong politics of the new populist right.
“People have been writing for years about how the Social Democrats are going to die for good, and now that they are here, they are the leading party,” said Brett Meyer, who researches political trends at the Tony Blair Institute. Global change, referring to the sudden rise of centre-left in Germany.
“It’s been a huge surprise,” he said.
A test of covid politics
If Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau keeps his job, it could be largely because of the political changes caused by the pandemic.
But some factors pointing to broader trends have tightened the race since then.
Mr Trudeau was expected to lose support from the left-wing New Democratic Party. But that party, after years of growth amid global polarization on the fringes of left and right, has stalled in its heyday. This fits with voters around the world leaning towards establishment parties in response to the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Two political scientists, James Bisbee and Dan Honig, identified this change by analyzing dozens of primaries and races. The pandemic, they found, boosted mainstream candidates by a decisive 2 to 15 percentage points, sometimes at the expense of political outsiders. They call this effect “flying to safety”.
Other research suggests that the nature of a pandemic drives voters to have stronger institutions, stronger government actions, and social cohesion in response.
Those priorities naturally privilege the agenda of the Left. Perhaps that’s why, even though Canadians are exhausted with Trudeau and disapproving of some of his choices, they are still attracted to the policies that represent his party.
But Mr Trudeau’s luckiest blow may be how the pandemic is dividing the political right.
In the 2010s, broad right-wing coalitions united on issues of identity such as immigration. But questions related to the pandemic – whether to make vaccines mandatory, when to impose lockdowns, how strongly to intervene in the economy – have divided moderates from an active base.
The Conservative Party of Canada, led by Erin O’Toole, has taken left-wing action on climate and social issues. But Mr O’Toole’s ambiguity on the issues of the pandemic may have allowed the vaccine-mandate People’s Party to snatch votes. And this has opened him up to attack from the left, with Mr Trudeau challenging him to reject anti-lockdown activists.
Polls around the world show unilateral support for vaccine mandates, greater welfare spending and other pandemic policies that fit better with the leftist agenda than the right – and that the left is not at risk without risking a backlash from its base. Can hug more securely.
Canada is representative in another way, experts say. It shows that, while the pandemic may offer centre-left aid, it is not. Always enough to ensure victory. Although this year’s Dutch elections saw centrist and leftist gains, the centre-right remains firmly in power in the Netherlands. And polls in France suggest next year’s elections will be split between the centrist ruling and far-right Marine Le Pen. Center-left, all but wiped out in 2017, but unlikely to recover any time soon.
“Can you say that the period of the last 18 months is one of social democratic resurgence?” said Pippa Norris, a Harvard University scholar of party politics. “Well, it depends on the choice you’re looking at.”
While such a trend may be apparent in retrospect, he said, for now, “what we have found is recombination and instability.”
populist stall-out
That realignment is taking at least an obvious form. The once formidable right-wing populist wave has now stalled – and there may be a slight reverse.
The movement’s rise has been slowing since late 2018, when its leaders faced several setbacks in Europe and the US. Since then its challenges have intensified.
According to a study by Cass Muday and Jacob Vondres at the University of Georgia, half of Europe’s right-wing populist parties saw their support decline under the pandemic, though often by small amounts. Only one in six received support.
“It is possible that COVID-19 may have exposed the soft underbelly of populist politics,” wrote Vittorio Buffacchi, a scholar at University College Cork, last year.
Populists who incorporated anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine sentiments suffered the most in elections, such as Donald J. Trump and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.
Dr. Meyer found that most populists initially defied their anti-institutional, anti-specialist brands, emphasizing government intervention and respect for scientists. This was another indication of the circumstances favoring left-leaning politics.
But many are back in form. Populists typically rely on distrust of institutions and social divisions to govern, making those habits difficult to break.
Right-wing populist governments in Poland, Hungary and Slovenia face declining election numbers and rising opposition movements, often led by centre-leftists.
The populists are doing a little better in the opposition. Ms Le Pen’s far-right party suffered setbacks in French regional elections this summer. The alternative for Germany, once seen as the new far-right leader, has been mired in elections or backfired. Having backed anti-lockdown sentiment, it also suffered in its homeland of Saxony.
It is also a challenge for centre-right parties. For most of 2010, he found success by co-opting nationalist sentiments. But it was easier when issues of identity dominated politics. It has become a political albatross, at least for now.
flight to safety
Scholars say that all of these trends have benefited the centre-left, but it is not clear how long this will continue.
“There are short-term forces that always move parties up and down,” Dr. Norris said.
He said that the state of disintegration of establishment parties in recent decades still persists. This is an era of unstable alliances and shifted voters, who only support a brand of politics that was almost over before.
“If centre-left parties capitalize on that, which is laudable given the pandemic and the government’s role in it,” she said, “they may not necessarily strengthen it.”
“Can you win at this? You can do that. But can you keep up?”
