As Potential Omicron Variant Cases Emerge, an International Scramble to Shut It Out
Passengers on two flights to South Africa found themselves in an epidemic nightmare as more countries banned travel to South Africa on Saturday morning over fears of a new and potentially more dangerous form of coronavirus.
After about 30 hours of being squeezed together on planes, buses and then in the waiting room, 61 of the more than 500 passengers on that flight tested positive and were excluded. They were being tested for Omicron, which the World Health Organization named a “type of concern” on Friday, the most serious category.
According to Stephanie Nolan, the New York Times’ global health reporter, everyone else on the plane was “scattered around the world.”
The chaos in Amsterdam seemed to symbolize the global response to the diverse, and often scattered, masking rules, national testing requirements, and vaccine orders varying from country to country and continent to continent. (KLM, the airline that operates the flights, said that depending on the vaccination status and their final destination requirements, only a few passengers have to show evidence of a recent negative test.)
Such gaps can open the door to infection, especially for potentially dangerous new species.
There is still relatively little information about Omicron. There are mutations that scientists fear could make them more contagious and less susceptible to vaccines – although none of these effects have yet been established.
On Saturday, fears of Omicron came to the fore, as authorities in Britain reported two such cases and Germany and the Czech Republic investigated the suspected cases.
The number of confirmed cases outside South Africa is low, but there are concerns that the virus could have spread more widely before scientists discovered it.
Italy’s health minister, Roberto Speranza, the first European nation to block flights from South Africa, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper on Saturday that it would be “irresponsible” not to worry about the new type. “It’s a new and worrying factor.”
After the initial shock of the Omicron variant case in Europe on Friday in Belgium, European leaders, while already struggling with escalating cases, have once again become the epicenter of the epidemic, trying to strike a balance between escalation. Be careful and avoid panic. But the virus will not cooperate.
On Friday evening, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, said on Twitter that she had “fruitful” conversations with pharmaceutical companies and explained their efforts to “quickly and fully understand Omicron.” Type and adjust our strategy accordingly. Time is of the essence. ”
In response to the threat posed by the new type, the unions worked in unison, uniting to prevent travel in and out of South Africa.
A spokeswoman for the commission, Vivian Lunella, said on Saturday that member states had agreed to speed up restrictions on all travel to the EU from seven countries in South Africa – Botswana, Iswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. “
Italy’s health minister, Mr Speranza, told Corriere della Sera that “activating the emergency brake” was considered wise, adding that “European coordination on these decisions is fundamental.”
During the first wave of the virus in 2020, Mr. One of Esperanza’s main criticisms was that Italy fell alone and France and Britain and other countries did not take action to ban flights from China like Italy did in January of that year.
He said the government’s strategy of promoting vaccination through strict health passes would not change, which was necessary to work and participate in the community. The government’s message remained the same, the vaccine – and now the booster – was the only way out of the epidemic.
