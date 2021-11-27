As Potential Omicron Variant Cases Emerge, an International Scramble to Shut It Out

Passengers on two flights to South Africa found themselves in an epidemic nightmare as more countries banned travel to South Africa on Saturday morning over fears of a new and potentially more dangerous form of coronavirus.

After about 30 hours of being squeezed together on planes, buses and then in the waiting room, 61 of the more than 500 passengers on that flight tested positive and were excluded. They were being tested for Omicron, which the World Health Organization named a “type of concern” on Friday, the most serious category.

According to Stephanie Nolan, the New York Times’ global health reporter, everyone else on the plane was “scattered around the world.”

The chaos in Amsterdam seemed to symbolize the global response to the diverse, and often scattered, masking rules, national testing requirements, and vaccine orders varying from country to country and continent to continent. (KLM, the airline that operates the flights, said that depending on the vaccination status and their final destination requirements, only a few passengers have to show evidence of a recent negative test.)