As Professors, New York Times Staff Members Teach, and Learn

In 2017, after spending greater than 13 years overlaying Iraq and China for The New York Times, Edward Wong returned to the USA and started educating worldwide reporting at Princeton College.

When he wasn’t submitting articles about overseas coverage and abroad occasions as a Times correspondent, he was attempting to impart classes from his experiences inside a warfare zone and the world’s largest authoritarian state. He additionally found that the scholars weren’t the one ones studying.

“Educating the fundamentals of journalism jogs my memory of what issues most in reporting and writing,” Mr. Wong stated. “The right way to discover compelling tales and inform them with fact and accuracy, the best way to ask the vital questions, how to remember an ethical imaginative and prescient for our work.”