As Republicans Try To Dig In Date Ceiling, Democrats Shaming McConnell

The last time the issue came to the fore in August 2019, Congress and President Donald J. Trump suspended the loan limit till July 31 this year. On August 2, the Treasury reset the debt limit to $28.4 trillion, and the government crashed days later, less than seven months into President Biden’s term.

Second, a debt ceiling increase would certainly require the approval of at least Senate Republicans in order to overcome a filibuster and be moved in one vote. Mr McConnell wants Democrats to add a debt limit increase to the social policy bill, which is being drafted under budget rules that would allow it to pass with 51 Senate votes.

But Democrats said weeks ago they would not. Given the difficulty of reaching a near-unanimous Democratic agreement on the measure — and a series of procedural hurdles they would have to overcome — it would be impossible to make it to the House and Senate floors in time to avoid default.

Democrats say he helped Mr Trump and Republican leaders deal with the debt limit, and that fairness now dictates bipartisanship, especially on such a consequential matter. Hence the shame campaign.

If Senator McConnell and Senate Republicans choose to default to avoid paying off the loans that helped rack up under President Trump, it would devastate the economy and irreparably damage the financial state of our nation, his party and himself. “Senator McConnell will go down in history as the first person in history to force a default, and every single American will know that the Senate.” Republicans are to blame.”

Mr. McConnell is not the only target of the Democrats; He says other Senate Republicans, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, understand what’s at stake. Democratic leaders are likely to attach a debt limit increase to an emergency spending bill that includes funding for Hurricane Ida reconstruction, wildfire management and Afghan refugee resettlement; They will then dare Republican senators and other interested lawmakers from Louisiana, Idaho and Montana to vote later this month.

Reputation aside, Mr. McConnell has lost before. In 2015, the Senate voted on its adamant opposition to reducing the federal government’s time to post-September. 11 Monitoring of US phone records. He vowed this year to oppose a proposal to convene the Senate to give control of the chamber to Democrats unless a new majority promised to protect the legislative filibuster. Then he pounced.

