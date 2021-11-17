As Rittenhouse Awaits Verdict, Man Shot by Kenosha Officer Heals Slowly

Mr Rittenhaus, 18, who is facing five serious charges, testified that he was defending himself against three people who were shot in the evening on a busy street in Kenosha.

He is accused of reckless murder in the first shooting, in which he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, whom Mr Rittenhaus said was chasing him and stabbed him at gunpoint.

After Mr Rittenhaus fell to the ground as he was walking away from a group of pursuers after the first shooting, he fired a deadly shot at Anthony Huber, who had turned a skateboard on him. He was charged with intentional homicide – often referred to as murder in other states – by Shri. In the case of Huber’s death, who was a friend of Jacob Blake and was there to protest.

Seconds later, Mr. Rittenhaus shot another man in the crowd, Gage Grosscreutz, when Mr. Grosskreutz grabbed his handgun and moved toward him, attempting to kill him. He also faces two charges of endangering security by pointing a gun at two people.

After 9 a.m. Tuesday, the jury began deliberating on the charges and went home in the evening without a decision. They will return Wednesday morning for further discussion.

Judge Bruce Schroeder’s court reduced the number of jurors from 18 to 12 by an unusual but traditional procedure. Eighteen slips of paper with the number of juror were placed in a brown container around which the scraps were wrapped, and then Mr. Rittenhouse himself pulled out six papers from the compression; Those jurors were dismissed, although they were asked to remain in the courthouse as an alternative if one of the 12 jurors was ill or dismissed during deliberations.

Criminal charges against Kyle Rittenhouse Number 1: First-degree reckless murder. Joseph D. at Kyle Rittenhouse. The charge is in connection with Rosenbaum's fatal shooting. Under Wisconsin law, the crime of reckless death is defined as a condition that indicates a complete disregard for human life. Numbers 2 and 5: First-degree carelessness endangers safety. Mr Rittenhaus is accused of recklessly threatening two men who, according to a criminal complaint, fired shots at him but were not hit: Richard McGuinness and an unidentified man in the episode's video. No. 3: First-degree intentional homicide. Anthony M. Mr Rittenhaus faces charges in connection with Huber's fatal shooting. Similar to first-degree murder in other states, the definition of the crime leads to the death of another person with intent to kill that person or someone else. No. 4: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The allegations against Mr Rittenhaus refer to the shooting of Gaige P. Grosskreutz, who was killed and wounded. Number 6: A person under 18 carrying a dangerous weapon. The judge dismissed the allegation before closing the argument, agreeing with the defense's argument that Mr. Rittenhaus is not technically prohibited from carrying the specific type of weapon he used, according to a strict reading of Wisconsin state law, even though he was 17 years old at the time. Of firing.

While they were deliberating, the jury asked for a copy of the first part of the jury’s instructions, which is related to self-defense. He then asked for the rest of the instructions. Otherwise, he had no questions for the judges on Tuesday.