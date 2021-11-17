As Rittenhouse Awaits Verdict, Man Shot by Kenosha Officer Heals Slowly
Kenosha, Vis. – A jury of 12 Kenosha County residents weighed in on the fate of Kyle Rittenhaus, who shot dead two men and wounded a third during last summer’s unrest, Jacob Blake, who was partially paralyzed in a police shooting. Protest, miles away in Chicago, where he undergoes physical therapy in an attempt to walk again.
Mr Blake, 30, plans to walk on his own by next summer, said his uncle, Justin Blake, who lived on the steps outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., During most of Mr Rittenhouse’s trial.
“His days are bad, no doubt, but he’s very grateful to be alive,” said Justin Blake, referring to Jacob Blake, who, his uncle said, does not follow every turn in the Ritenhaus test and instead focuses on healing. And a new side job, T-shirt printing. “He should focus on himself, his children and his new normal,” said Justin Blake.
In August 2020, Jacob Blake was training to become a mechanic and living in Kenosha when a woman with whom he had several children called 911 and said he was going to get out of her rental car. Within minutes, Kenosha police officers arrived at the woman’s home, where officers later said they planned to arrest Mr. Blake on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, which was eventually dropped.
When Mr. Blake, a black man, was seen trying to get into a car with a knife in one hand, Rusten Shesky fired seven shots at him. Many of Mr Blake’s children were in the back seat of the car.
Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Protests also broke out in Kenosha, but attention has been drawn to the fires and looting that have been going on in Kenosha since Mr Blake’s shooting.
A few days after Mr. Blake was shot, Mr. Rittenhouse, J. Antioch, Il. Living about 30 minutes away, he brought a semi-automatic rifle stored in Wisconsin to downtown Kenosha, where he said he wanted to protect businesses and provide medical care. .
Mr Rittenhaus, 18, who is facing five serious charges, testified that he was defending himself against three people who were shot in the evening on a busy street in Kenosha.
He is accused of reckless murder in the first shooting, in which he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, whom Mr Rittenhaus said was chasing him and stabbed him at gunpoint.
After Mr Rittenhaus fell to the ground as he was walking away from a group of pursuers after the first shooting, he fired a deadly shot at Anthony Huber, who had turned a skateboard on him. He was charged with intentional homicide – often referred to as murder in other states – by Shri. In the case of Huber’s death, who was a friend of Jacob Blake and was there to protest.
Seconds later, Mr. Rittenhaus shot another man in the crowd, Gage Grosscreutz, when Mr. Grosskreutz grabbed his handgun and moved toward him, attempting to kill him. He also faces two charges of endangering security by pointing a gun at two people.
After 9 a.m. Tuesday, the jury began deliberating on the charges and went home in the evening without a decision. They will return Wednesday morning for further discussion.
Judge Bruce Schroeder’s court reduced the number of jurors from 18 to 12 by an unusual but traditional procedure. Eighteen slips of paper with the number of juror were placed in a brown container around which the scraps were wrapped, and then Mr. Rittenhouse himself pulled out six papers from the compression; Those jurors were dismissed, although they were asked to remain in the courthouse as an alternative if one of the 12 jurors was ill or dismissed during deliberations.
Criminal charges against Kyle Rittenhouse
Number 1: First-degree reckless murder. Joseph D. at Kyle Rittenhouse. The charge is in connection with Rosenbaum’s fatal shooting. Under Wisconsin law, the crime of reckless death is defined as a condition that indicates a complete disregard for human life.
While they were deliberating, the jury asked for a copy of the first part of the jury’s instructions, which is related to self-defense. He then asked for the rest of the instructions. Otherwise, he had no questions for the judges on Tuesday.
Outside the courthouse, a small group of supporters and opponents of Mr Rittenhaus gathered and occasionally quarreled with each other in front of a crowd of journalists.
Mr Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, has spent many days on the steps of the court, waving the Pan-African flag and convincing Mr Rittenhouse. Bishop Tavis Grant, East Chicago, Ind. A pastor and activist in the U.S. said he hoped Mr. Rittenhaus’ case would be further scrutinized for another decision he found unacceptable: the selection of Kenosha County District Attorney, announced in January, not to charge Officer Shesky in the Jacob Blake shooting.
Mr Blake has rarely spoken publicly since the shooting, but he told CNN in August that he “did not agree” to a subversive protest against police behavior but understood why it happened. Mr Rittenhouse said he believed the police had treated him differently because he was white.
“They had every reason to shoot him, but they didn’t,” CNN quoted Mr Blake as saying. “Honestly, if his skin color was different – and I’m not prejudiced or racist – he might have been labeled a terrorist.”
On Tuesday, Justin Blake said it was important to keep busy with his nephew.
“He’s just trying to do something that engages him and moves his mind and keeps him from thinking bad things,” said Justin Blake. “He is Blake. We move and go. It’s in our DNA – we don’t stop. ”
Julie Bosman, Dan Hinkel And Sergio Olmos Contributed to Kenosha’s report.
