As Rittenhouse Trial Ends, Lawsuits Over Kenosha Unrest Continue

Kyle Rittenhouse murder case Kenosha, Wis. In August 2020, it sheds light on the days of violence and destruction. But the non-guilty verdict in the case will not be the final word on those incidents.

Civil lawsuits are pending in federal court that accuses officials of misconduct during a time of unrest in the city and by police firing. Here’s a look at some of the unresolved issues.

The case of Jacob Blake

The first incitement to rage in Kenosha was the August 23, 2020, shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police officer Rusten Shesky. Mr Blake received seven bullets – including several bullets from his back – in the video captured in the encounter. During and after the demonstrations, arson and vandalism led some armed civilians, including Mr. Rittenhouse, to Kenosha Downtown. He says he intends to protect his business.

Michael Gravely, Kenosha County District Attorney, announced in January that neither Officer Sheski nor Mr. Blake, who had knives while officers were struggling to arrest him on a warrant for sexual assault, would be charged in connection with the encounter.