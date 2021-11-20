As Rittenhouse Trial Ends, Lawsuits Over Kenosha Unrest Continue
Kyle Rittenhouse murder case Kenosha, Wis. In August 2020, it sheds light on the days of violence and destruction. But the non-guilty verdict in the case will not be the final word on those incidents.
Civil lawsuits are pending in federal court that accuses officials of misconduct during a time of unrest in the city and by police firing. Here’s a look at some of the unresolved issues.
The case of Jacob Blake
The first incitement to rage in Kenosha was the August 23, 2020, shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police officer Rusten Shesky. Mr Blake received seven bullets – including several bullets from his back – in the video captured in the encounter. During and after the demonstrations, arson and vandalism led some armed civilians, including Mr. Rittenhouse, to Kenosha Downtown. He says he intends to protect his business.
Michael Gravely, Kenosha County District Attorney, announced in January that neither Officer Sheski nor Mr. Blake, who had knives while officers were struggling to arrest him on a warrant for sexual assault, would be charged in connection with the encounter.
Mr Blake sued Officer Shesky in federal court in March, alleging that the officer had used excessive force to infringe on his civil rights. Sheske’s lawyers have denied the allegations in court.
Lawsuit from Anthony Huber’s family
Min. The most serious allegation in Rittenhaus’ case relates to the first-degree premeditated murder of Anthony Huber, who was shot dead on August 25, 2020.
Mr. Huber’s parents filed a lawsuit in federal court in August 2021 against the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff David Beth and others, including current and former city police chiefs. Defendants in this case are accused, among other things, of enabling and conspiring with citizens, such as Mr. Rittenhaus, to “patrol the streets armed with deadly weapons, to obtain justice as they see fit.”
The lawsuit alleges Mr Huber was a “hero” who tried to disarm Mr Rittenhaus by hitting him with a skateboard after Mr Rittenhaus shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum.
Defendants have filed a petition in the court seeking dismissal of the suit. County defendant’s attorney, Samuel Hall, called the allegations “absolutely false.” City officials’ attorneys declined to comment.
Sue by Gaige Grosskreutz
Mr. Grosscreutz was the third man to be shot by Mr. Rittenhaus. He was seriously injured but survived and testified in the trial of Mr. Rittenhaus.
His lawsuit, filed in federal court, contains the same charges against several defendants as in the Huber family lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Mr. Grosscreutz, who was carrying a handgun near Mr. Rittenhouse, was shot and lost 90 percent of his right biceps.
As of the beginning of this month, any officer named as a defendant has yet to identify Mr. The court did not respond to Grosscreutz’s lawsuit. Mr. Hall, the county officer’s attorney, noted that Mr. Mr. Grosscreutz. No lawsuit was filed against Rittenhouse.
Min. Grosskrautz’s lawyer, Kimberley Motley, represents Mr. Rosenbaum’s estate, the first person shot by Mr. Rittenhaus. No petition has been filed so far on behalf of Mr. Rosenbaum’s survivors.
