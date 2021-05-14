As Salman Khan’s Radhe releases, here’s a list of 5 films you can watch with your family during this long Eid weekend





Whereas we aren’t in a position have fun Eid the way in which we wish to as a result of of the pandemic disaster, we can utilise this long weekend with our family and have some high quality time collectively by watching some entertaining stuff. As Salman Khan’s Radhe has launched on Zee Plex (with the mannequin of pay per view) alongside with theatres, we have now shortlisted 5 films, that are a deal with for family audiences and can be found on OTT platforms. So, let’s verify them out… Additionally Learn – From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Meet the 5 RICHEST Bollywood actors

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Additionally Learn – Aamir Khan brings Warfare director Parvez Shaikh on board to shoot battlefield sequences in Laal Singh Chaddha; Naga Chaitanya joins

The hit combo of Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya has delivered many family blockbusters collectively and one of them is PRDP aka Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Additionally starring Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher, the movie was one of the largest hits of 2015. The family drama is now obtainable on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally Learn – From Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif: 5 superhit pairs who’ll be reuniting on display screen – view pics

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

One other Salman Khan starrer, which narrates the story of an harmless and kind-hearted man, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani lady separated in India from her mother and father, again to her hometown in Pakistan. The cross-border drama, which guarantees you to take you on an emotional journey, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

One of probably the most cherished Bollywood films of all-time, Hum Aapke Hain Koun options Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane Rana and others in pivotal roles. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial is accessible on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Dangal

The very best grossing movie Bollywood movie of all-time is predicated on life of wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The biographical sports activities drama is accessible on Netflix.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Properly, other than being one of probably the most celebrated romantic films of Indian cinema, the love story carries that appeal which nonetheless strikes the chord with the family viewers. The Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, (*5*), Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



