As soon as you change these five settings, your phone will be more secure, no personal data will be stolen.

Cybercriminals are adopting new methods of fraud. There are many apps available to protect you from cyber criminals, which can protect your phone from fraud. At the same time, many settings also come in modern phones, which protects your phone.

Amidst the increasing cases of cybercrime, it has become a challenge to keep the data safe in your phone. Cybercriminals are adopting new methods of fraud. There are many apps available to protect you from cyber criminals, which can protect your phone from fraud. At the same time, many settings also come in modern phones, which protects your phone.

screen pinning feature

Screen pinning feature enabled is one such option, which can secure your phone’s apps. With the help of this, you can lock the app in your phone with password and pattern. To enable it, you have to first go to Settings, then go to Password & Security. And click on System security option, after that you can enable screen pinning.

change app permissions

In modern times people need many apps. Many apps allow Bluetooth, location, camera, microphone etc. in your phone. Since your phone has a lot of sensitive data, it must enable app permission settings. To enable, you have to go to the settings of the phone, then go to Apps & notifications, now you can change the permissions by tabbing on the app.

turn on google play protect

On turning it on, Google scans every app installed on your phone and gives notifications about any harmful app. To turn it on, you have to go to Password and Security Settings. After that you can go to System Security. Here you can change the settings by turning on Google Play Protect.

Find my device feature

It is available for almost all Android users. With its help, you can delete the data in case your phone is stolen. You can also take its backup as well. With the help of this feature, you can save your data from falling into the wrong hands.

Read also: Up to Rs 10,000 off on Moto edge 30 Pro, 60MP selfie camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

limit content on lock screen

Only limited content on the lock screen should be kept on. Any kind of data showing on the lockscreen can harm you. To enable it, you have to go to Settings. After this you have to go to App & Notifications. You can turn off notifications of apps with sensitive messages.