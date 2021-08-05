As Taliban Advance, Biden Officials Cling to Hope for Afghan Peace

WASHINGTON – As Taliban fighters make surprisingly rapid progress across Afghanistan, officials in the Biden administration continue to base their hopes on a peace deal that would end the country’s relentless violence with a sharing deal. power.

They stressed, at least in their public statements, that the peace process could be successful, even if the US military pulls out of the country and critics say the talks should be declared a charade and abandoned.

But now, even the most encouraging American officials are increasingly conceding in public what they have previously said in private: that the prospects of a negotiated outcome, which could partly save America’s 20-year project in Afghanistan, seem to fade quickly.

President Biden’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, drew a pessimistic assessment of what he called the “difficult situation” in the country and the wide gaps between the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators.