As Texas fire danger continues, Central Plains to experience severe weather



Sturdy storms are anticipated throughout the central plains and central Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.

Texas Energy Grid Operator Urges Residents to Save Vitality as Vegetation Keep Offline

Giant hailstorms, gale-force winds, remoted tornadoes and heavy rains might trigger flooding throughout the area.

Report-breaking warmth is spreading throughout the southern plains and in some locations warmth indicators are feeling greater than 100 levels.

Severe fire hazards for West Central Texas, together with excessive temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds, will trigger concern.

And, early day weather is sweet for all states, together with Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho, Oregon and Kentucky.

Voters will really feel loads of sunshine and comfy temperatures.