As Texas fire danger continues, Central Plains to experience severe weather

2 days ago
Sturdy storms are anticipated throughout the central plains and central Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.

Texas Energy Grid Operator Urges Residents to Save Vitality as Vegetation Keep Offline

Deadly storm threat map

Giant hailstorms, gale-force winds, remoted tornadoes and heavy rains might trigger flooding throughout the area.

US rain forecast

Report-breaking warmth is spreading throughout the southern plains and in some locations warmth indicators are feeling greater than 100 levels.

US forecast heat index

Severe fire hazards for West Central Texas, together with excessive temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds, will trigger concern.

Potential U.S. record-high temperatures

And, early day weather is sweet for all states, together with Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho, Oregon and Kentucky.

Voters will really feel loads of sunshine and comfy temperatures.

