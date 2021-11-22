As Thanksgiving Approaches, U.S. Virus Cases Tick Upward Once More



“People want to get back to normal and we understand that – and there are ways to do it safely,” she said.

Still, Dr. Smith said the outbreak in Illinois is expected to escalate further as the Midwest and Northeastern states increase the prevalence of the virus, which averted the worst summer conditions. In the past two weeks, new cases have been reported in Pennsylvania for more than 40 percent, Massachusetts for more than 80 percent, and Indiana for 70 percent.

The level of infection is also consistently high in western areas, including Arizona and New Mexico, where hospitalization is increasing, and in Alaska and Wyoming, which have begun to improve after major outbreaks. But hair rates are relatively low in California, as they are also in the south, with the region hit hardest in the summer.

Prior to Thanksgiving 2020, the country was reporting 175,000 new infections a day and was at the center of the worst epidemic. With the vaccine still weeks to go, many schools were closed and rapid tests at home were rare. But while scientists warn that Covid-19 is unlikely to disappear completely, there was widespread optimism at the time that the vaccine could make the virus a later thought in everyday life.

“It was a bad holiday last year,” said Kirk Burrows, 26, a paramedic in Unity, Maine, who said he plans to stay home for another Thanksgiving. “I think it’s going to get worse this year.”

Mr Burroughs, who described moving coronavirus patients to the hospital a few hours away as well as running long ambulances, said he felt many people had let their guards down as the epidemic persisted. Maine regularly reports more than 700 new cases every day, the highest number since the onset of the epidemic, and hospital admissions have reached record levels.

“I think a lot of people are bored,” Mr Burroughs said. “They got a ray of hope in June and July and they are moving forward. Now everyone is used to it. “