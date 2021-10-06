As the debt is being repaid, the White House has warned of a financial crisis.

As Washington decries on raising the debt limit, the White House is taking a quiet look at the real-world impact of the default.

White House economists warned in a report released Wednesday that if lawmakers fail to raise the federal debt limit before the government runs short of money to cover its bills, it could lead to a global financial crisis. which the United States would be powerless to face.

“A default would send shock waves through global financial markets and could cause credit markets around the world to freeze and stock markets to collapse,” officials from the White House Council of Economic Advisors warned. “Employers around the world will probably have to start laying off workers.”

The prospect of an upcoming global recession, he wrote, could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis, as countries continue to struggle to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Adding to the burden, Congress and President Biden will be unable to spend money to prop up the economy unless the debt limit, which limits the amount the US can borrow, is raised.