As the need grows in Afghanistan, aid groups call for help

KABUL, Afghanistan — The health care system in Afghanistan is on the verge of collapse, international aid groups warned this week, threatening to deepen the country’s humanitarian crisis as temperatures begin to drop.

Thousands of health care facilities have run out of essential medicines. Afghan doctors haven’t been paid in two months, don’t see any salaries. According to the World Health Organization, there has been an increase in cases of measles and diarrhea in recent weeks.

For two decades, aid from the World Bank and other international donors fueled the country’s health care system, but after the Taliban came to power, they amassed $600 million in health care aid.