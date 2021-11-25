As Turkeys Take Over Campus, Some Colleges Are More Thankful Than Others

Minneapolis – They are relaxing next to bike racks and outdoor dormitories. They are walking in Harvard Yard. And, yes, they sometimes flutter their wings and accuse innocent students.

From the riverside of the University of Minnesota to the forests of the University of California, Santa Cruz, all over the country, wild turkeys have gone to college. And they seem to like it. Probably too much.

Once a rarity in the United States, Turkey has become one of the best conservation success stories of the last half century. But as efforts to expand the range of birds grew in rural areas, so did turkeys roaming the cities, settling in alleys, parks, backyards, and higher education institutions.